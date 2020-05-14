Midland College plans for summer and fall

Midland College continues to operate virtually and online. The spring 2020 semester ended on Friday, May 8. MC will offer online courses during its Summer I session (June 1 to July 8) and Summer II session (July 9 to Aug. 14).

Instructional administrators and faculty are reviewing the fall 2020 course schedule to see how best to serve students while protecting health and safety. Plans are to extend online course offerings and provide some face-to-face courses and hands-on labs, especially in the applied technology and health sciences programs, a news release said.

Current students should contact their advisors to schedule a phone or video conference in order to establish individual course schedules. Students may also email advising@midland.edu

New students should follow application and enrollment procedures located on the MC website at www.midland.edu/enroll or email enroll@midland.edu for answers to specific questions.

MC’s Student Services departments and administrative offices are observing summer operating hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, May 11 to Aug. 6. Current and prospective students can contact MC faculty, administrators and staff via email. An online employee directory is available at www.midland.edu/directory.