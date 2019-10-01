  • October 1, 2019

Bus driver of the year happy with her win

Bus driver of the year happy with her win

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 6:04 pm

Bus driver of the year happy with her win By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

She started with the district in September 1998 as an aide, then became a driver on March 19, 2001. From 2001 to 2012, she was a safety officer and went to all the schools performing puppet shows.

Delia Renteria became a driver specialist Feb. 15, 2012. Each foreman has five specialists and the specialists have a certain number of drivers under them. If the drivers aren’t there, Renteria takes on the routes.

She drives everything from prekindergarten to special education and lift buses to alternative routes when other drivers are out, or transportation is short of drivers. She also drives secondary and elementary routes.

“So I’m all over,” Renteria said.

She loves her job because she likes children. She is a mother of four and grandmother of eight. Renteria and her husband, Francisco, have been married for 36 years.

Renteria, who has a decal of a school bus on one of her fingernails, said she enjoys taking students to and from school and watching their excitement on the first day and as they get near holidays.

The biggest challenge she finds is middle school and alternative center students. But once they are set on those routes, the students tend to know what’s expected of them.

“… It’s hard when they’re switching drivers on those routes. They don’t like change. They have their set ways,” Renteria said.

She started with the school district because her sister in law and sister work there and Renteria thought she’d like to join them.

Renteria said she was well trained to drive the big yellow vehicles.

“I had a very good trainer. My trainer was Patsy Molina at the time. She trained me well. When people come and ask how do I drive a bus, or how can you drive a bus, I tell them I drive the bus better than I do my own vehicle. I can see everything. We have a lot of mirrors,” Renteria said.

They do tend to give us the right of way (other drivers).

Driver Foreman Sepharine Bugayong said choosing Renteria as Transportation Employee of the Year was a great decision.

“She’s a great asset to our department. She does anything that she’s asked to do without any hesitation,” Bugayong said. “She’s always willing to help others and her attendance is awesome. She’s just a great person all around.”

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

