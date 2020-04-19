Teachers provide brief return to normalcy

It had been over a month since Travis Elementary School principal Amy Russell and Zavala principal Tanya Galindo had seen their students walk the halls of their schools.

With schools closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s forced teachers and staff and both schools to adjust to a new normal of virtual learning and limited face-to-face interaction.

For one Saturday, however, both schools got to experience a brief return to that semblance of normalcy with “Parades in Reverse,” an event designed for the teachers and staff to say hello and give best wishes to their students during an uncertain time.

“For some reason, this fourth week (since schools closed) has been hard on everybody,” Russell said. “It seems like we’ve been emotionally drained from missing our students. Although we see our students on Google Meets, Zoom and virtually, it’s not the same.”

Teachers lined the streets in front and around the schools Saturday with signs, noisemakers and anything else to provide encouragement while parents and students drove by to see familiar faces.

The only time that many of the kids have gone to the school since the shutdown, Russell said, was to pick up and drop off homework packets located at the front of the building.

In a world that’s changed rapidly over the last few weeks, Russell wanted to change the pace and slow things down, even for a short moment.

“We wanted to do something where they could go slowly and drop by,” she said. “It’s not about math or reading. It’s just about that face-to-face contact and seeing those smiles.”

Galindo echoed a similar sentiment from her school, saying that the health and safety of her students was the top priority.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to do this,” Galindo said. “We want our kids to know that we are thinking about them and we want to make sure that they are safe, staying healthy and know that they are not alone.”

The idea came about as part of collaboration between the two principals. Russell said that several families have kids attending both schools so it was important to set aside a day where everyone could come together while also not interfering with students learning.

Having that parade was even more important given that Texas governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order closing schools for the rest of the academic year Friday.

With that closure set in place, the parade was something to give everyone some extra peace of mind.

“When the announcement came (Friday), I think it caused some of the teachers to panic because there was still some hope that the kids could come back this year,” Russell said. “I think the timing ended up right to do this.”

Both principals estimated that the parades drew about 300 to 400 students and parents to swing by the two magnet schools that are separated by less than two miles.

There were plenty of smiles coming from all directions at the parades. Some of the students even got creative with signs of their own ranging from “I Miss You” signs to their teachers to others simply saying “Thank You.”

It was a welcome relief for teachers like Shari Story, a music teacher at Travis Elementary. She is finishing her first year teaching at the school and says that seeing the kids happy and healthy gave her a lot of joy.

“It’s wonderful because we do miss our kids,” Story said. “There’s just so much energy when we see them because it’s just not the same sitting in front of the computer.

“I know we sort of lost our last two months together with them but we love them and I’ll be glad when they get to come back.”