  • January 17, 2020

Kermit to host robotics contest - Odessa American: Education

Kermit to host robotics contest

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 12:26 pm

Kermit to host robotics contest

TCEA Area 18 Robotics Competition is Saturday at Kermit Junior High School.

Teams from Permian High School, OCTECHS, UTPB STEM Academy and others are taking part. High school, middle school, and elementary school students will be participating.

The public is welcome to attend the arena portion of the competition and the public would be able to view the inventions portion around 11 a.m.

Posted in , on Friday, January 17, 2020 12:26 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

