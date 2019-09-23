OC to set tax rate

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will vote on the 2019 tax rate during a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center at OC, located at 201 W. University Blvd.

Board members proposed a rate of $.186790 per $100 valuation for 2019-20, which is lower than the current rate of $.19966 per $100 valuation but will still result in a tax increase.

The average home taxable value in Ector County has increased by about 11 percent in the last year, from $135,129 to$149,918. As a result, the average tax bill will also increase by about $10 annually due to higher property values.

The proposed rate is a 4.66 percent increase over the 2019 effective operating rate needed to raise the same amount of money as last year.

Two public hearings have been held prior to the tax rate’s adoption.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE BOARD WILL ALSO: