Catholic high school goes virtual

That plus the school’s small size and figuring out what went right and wrong over those bad weather days enabled the school to jump right into the virtual world. The school has 22 students and 10 staff members, including Head of School Carolyn Gonzalez, and everyone has a laptop.

“We’ve been remote teaching and learning since the 16th of March. We just moved everything online. We had done this when the snow dates hit,” Gonzalez said. “We went ahead and planned for that before we left for the weekend so we did remote learning those two days that the other schools closed.”

“We got feedback from our students and then our teachers. We met with our teachers and determined what worked, what didn’t work, what we needed to fix and found that some laptops needed different software installed and then we prepared for the event that we would have to do it again. We thought (it would be) for a bad weather day, not anticipating a pandemic but it served us well. We were ready. … We had a good response when it happened for the snow days, so parents and students were familiar with it and it was easy to get into. It hasn’t been a hard transition and we’re a small school, so we’re able troubleshoot and work quickly. We have a technology specialist that works with us and we do drop off and pickups at the school, so I’ll go pick up a laptop from a student and take it to the school and then she’ll come pick it up and fix it and we’ll have her maybe take it to the student and get them back up and running,” Gonzalez said.

“We just kind of work together and coordinate those things that happen. Things are going to break. Things don’t always work. Thankfully our parents have been very good to us and our students are at school every day,” she added.

Fifteen-year-old sophomore Gabby Estrada has had practice taking online courses since she has taken dual credit classes.

“It wasn’t too much of a difference,” Estrada said.

She added that the students already had a foundation because of the snow days. Monday through Thursday, they have classes and Friday is an advisory period where if a student needs help in a particular subject they can go — virtually — to that class.

“So that really helps out,” Estrada said.

One of the drawbacks is that she misses seeing her friends and teachers in person.

“But at least I get to see them. We do Zoom so … I (visit) with them there and talk and interact. It’s really nice,” she said. “I never thought this would happen, or at least get this bad but we just continue on. We’re still doing school. We’re going to complete our 2020 school year, so we’re excited. I do miss socializing with my friends. …”

Evelina Estrada, Gabby’s mother, said having that online class her first semester really helped her daughter.

“… I think if it would have been last year, it would have been much more complicated for her but she has done a very smooth transfer into (this) staying at home learning,” Evelina Estrada said.

Evelina Estrada added that they have gotten great support from the staff at each one of her children’s schools.

“This online learning classroom, it’s kind of a wake-up call for a lot of people and this might be the future of mass education. We’re still learning, just in a different style,” Gabby Estrada said.

Gonzalez said while Holy Cross doesn’t have a help desk, they use Remind and Ring Central where a parent can call, text or email to let the school know there is a technical problem.

“… They contact me or the technology person. She then … remotes into the laptop (and) finds out what it is. If she can fix it remotely, she’ll remote in, fix it and they’re good. If not, then we work on a place designated place that we can pick up and have them drop off and we grab it and we work together to get it back to the students, or get them a loaner until we have that one fixed,” Gonzalez said.

Religious instruction is still part of the curriculum. She just finished her chapel group on a recent Monday morning.

“That was very important to all of us is that we keep our faith first. We didn’t lose our Catholic identity because of the pandemic, so we start every morning with chapel and we have a lesson. Our theology person, who is also our campus ministry person, gives us our lessons for the week,” Gonzalez said.

Sometimes there are small groups and sometimes whole groups. Sometimes Fr. Timothy Hayter will lead a session with them.

“It just depends on where we are and what we’re doing. But our theology is one of our mandatory core classes and chapel is every morning. We’re just trying to teach school as normal as we can. Different location, but same school,” she said.

The school is currently located at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Odessa, but it will ultimately move to Midland. This is its first school year.

She added that she has been impressed with the teachers’ ability to adapt to virtual teaching and learning.

“God does provide. I tell everybody God knew what he was doing with the snow days, because he gave us a perfect opportunity to try this and get feedback and know what we were doing right and know what we’re doing wrong. Then this happened and we were having to this long-term, so God has a plan. We just believe that we’re going to be back to celebrate at least one day before the year ends. It’s very important to us. It’s our first year, so they want to be together one more time as our first year class. But if that doesn’t happen, we’ll come back in the fall, and God willing, be back together again,” Gonzalez said.

The Holy Cross team meets every day after school to debrief through Zoom and talk not only about school but life in general.

The counselor reaches out to ensure everybody is OK.

“I’m on camera every day talking to kids, looking at them virtually. … We’re all dedicated to making sure we reach out to our students weekly. Every student, not just academics but every student is reached out. Families are reached out by one of us, every day for the week and so we call our kids on Zoom and we talk to them and they reach out to us and they just want to say hello,” Gonzalez said.

“It’s different, but definitely doable. Definitely doable.”