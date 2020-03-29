UTPB criminal justice program eliminates GRE

With the restoration of the criminal justice program at the University of Texas Permian Basin, the admission process has been streamlined by getting rid of the GRE.

Assistant Professor of Criminology John Fisher said the program’s mission is to work with local and regional criminal justice agencies.

“We want to be the educational training hub for West Texas and the Permian Basin. The courses within our graduate program focus primarily on due process and current contemporary issues within the criminal justice world,” Fisher said.

They talk about matters like body cameras, review court briefs, analyze the Supreme Court and how the laws affect them as criminal justice professionals.

“We also do research. I’m currently working on a research project about if there’s a relationship between fatal use of force and race. And like Midland County has a drug court. We’re going to do a lot of program reviews. Hopefully, we’ll work together with the different communities to see if their programs are working right, doing the research and see if we can help them become efficient or better programs. We call it SARA in the criminal justice world, which is we scan, we analyze, respond and assess,” Fisher said.

“So using that process, we hope to help law enforcement and corrections to help them work their programs better so that it’s more effective, if needed,” he added.

It was decided to eliminate the Graduate Record Examinations because it is cost prohibitive and doesn’t reflect a student’s ability to successfully complete the program.

“What it does do is show me that you can take a test. And as I mentioned before, this program isn’t about taking tests,” Fisher said. “It’s about understanding criminal justice and how to make it better in the future.”

The program was initially created in 1997 and in 2014 it was put on the back burner, he said.

“It kind of lost its student base because of a lack of faculty. I was brought here to rebuild it. We started classes in January and I now have three active students. I have another 10 waiting for the new admissions qualifications to go into place. I’m expecting numbers to start increasing with our next set of classes, which is May 11,” Fisher added.

There are two graduate programs. The first is a thesis, which Fisher said is 30 hours of coursework and then students write original research report. The second is course-based and it’s just straight 36 hours, he said.

“You can complete this entire program in as little as a year,” Fisher said. “We have eight-week terms. You take two courses each term. You’re done in six terms.”

“It’s all online, so it is student-centered. … I have my lectures and I do my teaching, but a lot of the information is shared and by the students themselves. Using eight-week terms, that’s a whole lot of information. There’s a whole lot of reading and a whole lot of writing that you have to do every week, but it is where the market’s leading; getting courses done as quickly as possible.”

Fisher said he has a mixture of traditional and non-traditional students. Some go straight from undergraduate into the graduate program. He has two students who graduated in December who are taking classes now.

Because it is an administrative degree, the primary focus is people already in the criminal justice field who are looking to move up. Fisher said you’re not going to run an agency without a graduate degree.

Asked if it helps or hurts if you’ve been in law enforcement for many years, Fisher said it’s mixed.

“One of the things if you’ve been in the field forever, you know how things have been done. If you’ve come through the graduate (course), or you’ve gone through college, you understand the way they need to be done, and then somewhere in the middle we find how they’re done, or the right way to do things,” Fisher said.

“… Just the sheriffs that we have in Texas, they’ve worked in law enforcement for a long time. They’ve worked for the state and DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety). They’ve got a lot of experience and they’re elected to those positions because they’ve got a lot of experience. They become administrators. They are more administrators than they are law enforcement officers anymore, unless you get into the small counties where you’ve got the sheriff and maybe one or two deputies. They do everything. Midland and Ector county are real involved in investigating crime, but they leave most of that work to the specialists underneath them,” he added.

Born in Hawaii, Fisher was a military brat. He grew up all over the world and has been all over the world. He was previously in the Air Force first special operations wing, which doesn’t exist anymore. He and his wife, who is from Abilene, have four children and nine grandchildren between the ages of 12 and 9 months.

He earned a bachelor’s degree n history and government from Angelo State University and a master of science in criminal justice and master of arts in public administration from Sul Ross State University in Alpine. He got his doctorate from Walden University.

“I was a probation officer. After I got out of the military, I worked for the federal prison system. I left the federal prison system, became a probation officer for the state of Texas and realized that I couldn’t get promoted, I couldn’t run my own agency without a graduate degree, so I went to graduate school at Sul Ross and they gave me an opportunity to lecture and asked me to be a teaching assistant and fell in love with (it) and found my passion. That’s what I’ve done since,” Fisher said.

He has been at UTPB since August. Previously, Fisher was at Western New Mexico University in Silver City, and before that, at Howard College in Big Spring.

“We are hoping as a department, an agency within the criminal justice department, we’re hoping to forge and create relationships with all of the local criminal justice area and to get feedback and input from the sheriffs, and the chiefs and the wardens and the chief jailers on how we can provide better students because our product is students and employees. We want to make sure that we’re educating these students in a way to where it’s beneficial to our stakeholders to the chiefs and to the police departments and the sheriff’s offices, prisons and jails, even probation and parole offices. We just want to make sure that we’re providing them with well educated and properly prepared employees,” Fisher said.

Scott McKay, newly named dean of the UTPB College of Arts and Sciences, said Fisher has a huge amount of experience in criminal justice.

“He’s done a great job putting the master’s online of the CJAD — criminal justice administration program. It’s an online program. I really think from experience wise we have a very talented criminal justice a lot of experience there. We have wardens on there we have people working 20 years plus that are well thought of in their field. I think we can really do a great job with that program. We expect good things from the online masters and CJAD and john leading that program and building that program.”