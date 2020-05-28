UTPB rolling out new computer science courses

University of Texas Permian Basin is rolling out three new computer science tracks this fall — cybersecurity, software development and game simulation.

“These are three of the fastest professional growing fields,” Dean of Arts and Sciences Scott McKay said.

In the future, McKay said, there is going to be a shortage of hundreds of thousands of cyber professionals worldwide.

“… And of course, we’re currently losing trillions of dollars to damage and loss because of cyber crime. So literally (there are going to be) hundreds of thousands of positions open that we’re not going to be able to fill,” McKay added.

“On top of that, software development, writing the software and the programming piece is also very closely related to cyber security. It’s a very strong skill set for cyber security, so bringing these both out together is kind of complementary,” he said. “That’s why we’re bringing them both out together in the fall.”

A wide variety of companies will need cyber professionals, McKay said.

“We’re just starting to roll it out now. We do offer a certificate in cyber security, primarily for professionals that come back and get honed on the new things in cyber security. We do offer a couple of game courses now … We just started to put it out there, but we get a lot of interest in these programs no matter where we take them. And certainly, if you’re into high job demand and six-figure salaries this isn’t a bad way to go,” he added.

The game simulation program is another rapidly growing field.

“Most of us think of it as game development, but there’s a whole niche of simulation. Simulation is everything we interact with (on) computers … so … you probably deal with something with simulation 40, 50 times a day if not more. … It’s in education, healthcare. Of course it’s in entertainment, so that’s another huge field when you add simulation,” he said.

Games are exciting, he said, but that’s just a small part of what simulation does.

“That will also be launched in the fall. We have some cyber security faculty coming in and then I want to give kudos to our very talented art department that is going to help us with that game and animation simulation because you have to be talented not only in computer science, but you need to be fairly talented at the creative side as well,” McKay said.

He added that most of the courses will be offered on the UTPB campus.

“It’s a very intense program because, again, it’s one of those programs where you have to be good in two areas. You have to learn the programming; and you have to be creative at the same time to collaboratively write good stories. It’s an exciting field,” McKay said.

He added that the university has a strong faculty with a high level of expertise in these fields.

“And again, we have the advantage of having a favorable student to faculty ratio where we can maximize the mentorship in student success so we can offer that really good relationship while they’re learning a very demanding but prosperous career,” McKay said.

He added that these are fields that will always have a need for people.

“We’re still talking about somewhere about half a million shortage in two, three years worldwide,” McKay said. “As we build this out, we’ll also build into our master’s program and people will be able to come back. … If you got your degree 15, 20 years ago, there was no cyber security and so a lot of those folks come back for certificates and different kinds of mini programs to kind of get where they need to be because so much of what they do now has moved from say networking to security and that kind of thing,” he said.

Right now, he said, UTPB is offering the three undergraduate tracks and they are starting to add courses to the masters program.

“Eventually, we’ll have the full track in master’s, as well,” McKay said.