MC sets credit workshops

The Midland College Business and Economic Development Center will hold two workshops on credit titled “Credit Confused.”

The workshops will be held at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room on the main MC campus.

The workshop will cover: How your credit score is developed; how your credit scores impacts your career, finances, and housing choices; your actions that damage your score; how to create and protect a high credit score; how to create a credit score if you don’t have credit; how working with a financial institution can help improve and build your credit.

Attendees will be offered an opportunity to sign up for a free credit report and counseling session. These workshops are free and open to the public.