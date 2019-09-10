  • September 10, 2019

New Tech Network offers competitive planning grant for Texas schools

New Tech Network offers competitive planning grant for Texas schools

Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 5:24 pm

AUSTIN New Tech Network, a leading design partner for comprehensive kindergarten through 12th grade school change, has announced that it plans to provide competitive Planning Grants to ten Texas middle schools or high schools interested in implementing its school model and innovative project-based learning practices.

NTN’s Planning Grants provide district and charter schools with six months of access to New Tech Network school design tools; an onsite school design academy workshop; school tour at a select New Tech Network school; and up to $3,000 for travel-related expenses.

The grant application deadline is Sept. 16, and recipients will be announced Sept. 23, with school tours beginning in October.

The announcement comes on the heels of the passage of House Bill 3 (HB 3), which specifically offers a financial incentive for engaging in school design and professional development with NTN.

In the Career and Technology Education (CTE) section of HB 3, schools are entitled to supplemental funding if they have daily attendance in approved CTE courses. Campuses that are NTN members qualify for an additional $50 per student allotment.

