  • March 14, 2020

Midland College closed next week

Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:30 pm

Midland College continues to monitor the developing COVID-19 situation. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of students and employees, all Midland College facilities and most services will close during the week of March 16.

This includes the Midland College main campus, the Williams Regional Technical Training Center in Fort Stockton, the Midland College Advanced Technology Center, Cogdell Learning Center, Petroleum Professional Development Center and the Aviation Maintenance Hangar E.

All employees are on call the week of March 16. The Midland College leadership team will contact employees as needed for training and essential services.

The extra week will provide college employees time to conduct additional trainings and prepare to resume instruction and most services. Students should look for future announcements from the College regarding future course format and services.

  • Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open for students only. The Jack E. Brown Dining Hall will be closed to the public.
  • Dual credit courses will not meet.
  • The MC/MISD College & Career Academies courses will not meet on the main campus nor at the Advanced Technology Center.
  • Students enrolled in Early College High School @ Midland College will attend high school classes only in the Allison Fine Arts Building and Marie Hall Academic Building; college courses will not meet the week of March 16.
  • Start date for the second 8-week session is delayed to March 23.
  • The Helen Greathouse Children’s Center on the main Midland College campus and the Midland College Children’s Center at Manor Park will be closed March 16-20.
  • The Midland College Pre-K Charter Academy will be closed March 16-20.
  • The Midland College Fitness Center is closed to students and employees until further notice.
  • All student travel has been canceled until further notice. Employee travel will be restricted to essential business purposes only.
  • The remaining World War I lecture series events have been canceled.
  • All College Classics courses (special programming for people age 50+) are canceled for the remainder of the semester.

All common areas, residence halls, classrooms, and restrooms will undergo frequent deep cleans, particularly in high touch points such as tables and doors. The disinfectant used, VIREX, is approved to be effective against COVID-19.

Watch for emails, website updates and messages on Facebook and Twitter.

