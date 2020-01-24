MC to host WW I exhibit

Midland College will host an exhibit provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission.

The exhibit, entitled World War I: Lessons and Legacies, will explore the war and its lasting impact and far-reaching influence on American life.

A series of lectures has been scheduled to delve more deeply into topics related to World War I. The lectures are free and open to the public and will be held on the first floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center at Midland College.

The first lecture is scheduled for noon Feb. 6 and will be a World War I overview. For more information about this exhibition, contact Howard Marks at hmarks@midland.edu or (432) 685-4726.