Home schooling a family affair

Austin Montessori Magnet teacher Eric Smith and his wife Alissa have made the extended spring break due to the coronavirus a learning experience not only for their children but others around the city and country.

Their daughters Adelaide and Uma have been making educational videos on origami — with more to come.

Eric and Alissa are both educators. Alissa, who was a Montessori teacher in San Antonio, is a substitute but has returned to school at Odessa College in the OC2UTPB — Teaching in 3 program. She also has her Montessori certificate.

Eric Smith said origami is something he had wanted to try in his class of 3 to 6-year-olds this year, but they had not gotten to it. He added that the children had expressed an interest in sewing and origami, and in previous years, Adelaide has taught a variety of things to the students he teaches.

“She’s taken a couple of art classes. They offered programs in San Antonio where they would teach things like origami and styles of painting and she really took that and really enjoyed it and has always expressed an interest in it here at home,” Eric Smith said.

The video project began when ECISD suspended classes and he and his wife were going to video lessons for the students in his class. Adelaide was very interested in the process.

“I asked her if there was something she wanted to give a lesson on to kids and she said that she wanted to do origami. She’s also wanting to … do some art videos,” Eric Smith said.

“We had never done an instructional video like that until Sunday,” he added. “That was the first one. We all wanted our kids that are at home during this stressful time … to have something that they could do and some familiar faces to turn to. A big quote in our house is from Fred Rogers and it’s ‘find the helpers.’ Whenever there’s something bad that has happened, look for the helpers and so we’re hoping that the videos help people; people that are otherwise at home and seeking something to do.”

Currently, the Smiths are home schooling their children and trying to offer resources to parents to use with their children.

“Right now, it’s not even just the kids in a classroom but there’s kids all over our country that need activities to do, that need their learning to continue. What’s been really neat is people have commented from all over the country, or shared our videos that we’ve done. I like to think it’s a way of helping people at a very different time; a challenging time,” Eric Smith said.

He said the family follows a specific schedule that they provide to other parents.

“A really big part of all this happening, a really big challenge, is it takes away our routine so having a routine, or schedule, even though you’re not going to school is so important for the kids,” Eric Smith said. “That’s a big part of what we want to do is help establish a routine where kids are exercising and having some time for educational lessons and having some free time during all this.”

He said this is absolutely a time to continue learning. It’s a time when families really need teachers.

“Classrooms are a family,” Eric Smith said, “so it’s so important to continue that interaction and continue that level of support, even at times when we don’t have class.”

He noted that at-home learning can include things like washing dishes or cooking.

Adelaide said it makes her feel good to know that other people are still learning because “learning is so important.”

She said she has been making origami for a couple of years and it was one of her favorite things in art class. Fortune tellers are her favorite.

“She wrote out several lessons,” Eric Smith said. “She wrote out several ideas for origami and leveled them by beginning, intermediate and advanced. Then … I just hit record and (she) just takes over completely from there.”

Along with Adelaide, the Smiths have a daughter named Uma and a son named Asher.

“She is absolutely a natural teacher. Her siblings really watch and listen, as well, and learn from her which is why our youngest one (Uma) decided to make videos like that,” he said.

Uma also is making origami videos.

“I felt proud because I’m just proud,” Adelaide said of her efforts.

She also wants to make videos on MoNGo, a type of anime, and reading.

Adelaide said she’s enjoying being home schooled right now.

“I really like the way we get to choose what we want to do,” instead of having things that have to be finished by the end of the week, she said.

Her mother also enjoys it.

“I love it. It gives me a really unique opportunity to get to know them in a unique way, other than just a parent. I know Eric and I are in kind of a unique situation given that we’re both teachers and have the time and training to do this. Also, I think there’s so much more to being with kids at home than just the academic of home school. Giving kids the opportunity to be successful at home can look like having them help with chores and teaching them life skills. In the Montessori classroom, we call it practical life skills because they are skills that everybody needs to know to be in the world and to take care of themselves … These are things that help children not only to develop the skill itself, like washing a dish or learning how to fold laundry, but they get a sense of accomplishment and confidence that comes from being able to do those skills,” Alissa Smith said.

Just being at home, being with the children and listening to their needs is a huge part of the Montessori classroom, and should be at home, as well, Alissa Smith said.

Parents can meet the needs of their kids by listening to them first, she added.

“I think it’s a really great way, not only access the knowledge of other people in the community — kids and adults alike — but really a great way to maintain that same sense of community while having we’re needing to be apart from each other for a little while, especially for children with their classroom teachers, if that’s option for them to view videos from their classroom teacher, or have communication with their classroom teacher,” Alissa Smith said.

She added that this helps to maintain the student-teacher relationship while school is out.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to see things that they’re friends are doing in San Antonio, or who have moved from San Antonio to somewhere else. It’s kind of an interesting time and the contact and connection that we can give them to resources that might have not have been available as much through this crisis has been pretty impressive I think,” Alissa added.

Eric Smith said he hopes people around Odessa feel supported in some way just knowing there are people who want to help.

“… If we all help each other, we can get through a challenging time. I think that’s so important to convey to our entire city that we’re in this together. We want to work together to get through this challenging time. During this challenging time, it’s so important to have resources and people that you know you can count on and those people that our kids know that they can count on, hopefully, are teachers and their parents. There’s a big connection there,” he added.