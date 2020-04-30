ECISD to livestream graduations

Graduation ceremonies for Ector County ISD’s class of 2020 will be virtual this year, but they will contain some of the same elements students would have experienced in a face-to-face event.

Dates for the graduations are May 22 and May 23 and they will be broadcast at the same time they would actually have been held, Superintendent Scott Muri said. Permian is on May 22 and Odessa High School is May 23.

The graduations would be live if not for coronavirus. The one for Odessa Collegiate Academy is at 10 a.m. May 22; the one for OCTECHS at noon May 22; George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa at 2 p.m. May 22 and PHS at 8:30 p.m. May 22.

Odessa High School’s graduation will be at 8:30 p.m. May 23.

ECISD has contracted with Herf Jones to contact all students.

“We started the filming process. We filmed our principals, our valedictorians and salutatorians. Those sessions are occurring. Then the company is reaching out to every family to provide an opportunity for kids to film a seven to 10 second segment that will be a part of this virtual graduation experience,” Muri said. “Then we’re announcing that we’re going to broadcast live the virtual graduations during the exact time that graduation was scheduled for each of our five high schools. … So parents can go ahead and lock those days and times into their calendar and it will match our graduation invitations …”

Muri said the district plans to broadcast the ceremonies on its Facebook page, but there could be another location as well. He added that more information about that is forthcoming.

“The family will see their principal giving the principal address and they’ll see the valedictorian and salutatorian. We’re videotaping those right now. Each kid has an opportunity to prepare a seven to 10 second video. Every kid will have their name and image flashed across the screen. We tried to follow as much of the traditional agenda as we could, given this current situation,” Muri said.

“We’ll broadcast it live and the kids can access it at any time. Videos will be available for kids to download or access anytime they want (after that),” Muri said.

While the district is paying for the virtual graduation, graduates are not being charged.

Plans also are to light up Ratliff Stadium the two days of graduation in honor of the class of 2020.

ECISD’s Facebook Live broadcast tonight will be devoted to the class of 2020. The broadcast is at 7 p.m.

“We will be joined by two of our high school counselors that will talk specifically about the transition from high school into the next phase. Whether you’re going into the military, technical school, two- or four-year institution, our counselors will help kids with that transition and address any questions that they have,” Muri said. “We also will be joined by some college advisors from OC and UTPB and they are actually going to be in the chat area of the Facebook Live session and they’ll be answering any questions that students may have in relation to enrollment, or the process between beginning the new year in those institutions. We appreciate OC and UTPB for providing some folks and making them available to us.”

Muri said there are also special announcements relating to honoring the seniors set for tonight, but he wouldn’t provide specifics.

“We are trying to do some really neat things to celebrate them. … so we encourage all of our seniors and their families to join us 7 o’clock and that’s on the ECISD Facebook page,” he said.

He added that he thinks the announcements will make students and families happy.

“We’ve had a lot of folks at our schools that have been thinking of ways to honor and celebrate our kids. Our teachers have been thinking, the kids themselves have been submitting ideas, members of our community. So we’ve had a lot of folks looking at the ideas and we’ll be unveiling some of those tonight. I’m pretty excited about that. I know the kids and families will be, as well,” Muri said.