Milam teacher using video for students

Despite not being able to see her students, Milam Magnet Elementary School dance teacher Tana Petty Marks has been able to deliver instruction online since schools stopped in-person instruction in mid-March.

Marks teaches prekindergarten through fifth grade students. She began broadcasting through Facebook live before the district issued expectations and now the lesson plans online. Nearly 200 people have joined the Milam Facebook group, but she has about 300 students.

Right now, classes are 30 minutes long, but students are used to 45. That includes getting ready. The 30 minutes get going right away. Marks provides “pretty much everything” — ballet, tap, jazz and hip hop. The students also get to try lyrical dancing, which she said is like ballet, but to more upbeat music.

From a teaching standpoint, she said the biggest challenge is not being able to see her students and give them correction.

“ Injury prevention is a huge thing. Now I’m kind of looking at the camera and hoping they’re doing the right thing,” she said.

Having class this way takes a little longer, partly because Marks has to make sure her living room is clean and her dogs are outside.

“… The technology part kind of took a while to get used to. On that part, the planning did take a while,” Marks said.

The class now has more content because they get straight to business.

A graduate of University of Texas at Arlington, Marks earned a university studies degree in science. This is her first year at Milam.

She and her husband, Trenton, have a child on the way.

However, she has been dancing since she was very young and has taught privately in dance studios for more than 10 years.

“ I was going to go do physical therapy, but life took me in another direction,” she said.

Marks moved overseas and did basic physical therapy techniques with children with disabilities in China and she still has friends from that experience so the coronavirus pandemic has really hit home for her.

Now that more guidance has been provided by the district and lesson plans have been posted online, there are exercises parents can lead like asking their dancer to show them their favorite step — things they can do at home, but they’re still practicing their skills. It’s just more private now that the district has set things up through Google Classroom,” Marks said.

She added that she thinks she will keep broadcasting the class over Facebook live and Google Classroom for a while.

The online classes have been an adjustment and are giving her more of a workout.

“ It could be worse, I guess. I’m just really thankful I still have a job. That’s been my biggest positive. I still have a job and I get to dance at home. It’s been a struggle to get used to teaching without anyone there,” Marks said.

But parents send her photos.

Milam Elementary Music Specialist Michelle Keast said her daughter is excited to dance every day.

“ It’s what gives her some normalcy during this hard time. She smiles more during this than any other time of the day!” Keast said in an email.

Betsy Clark, an art teacher at Milam, said her daughter Kinzly has thoroughly enjoyed doing her stretches and practicing dance her steps with Marks on TV.

“ She likes it because she knows all of her friends are doing it at their houses, too. She says it is good to remain flexible and healthy even when we have to stay home. It also helps give the kids something to look forward to — some sort of a routine at least once in the day. They come from school, where we have a very busy and strict schedule to now being at home with not much regimen,” Clark said in an email.