‘ECISD at Home’ starts Monday

To provide another learning opportunity for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ector County ISD is premiering “ECISD at Home” on the CW and Telemundo networks Monday.

Channel 7 called ECISD with the offer of free air time right after school was closed due to concerns about the disease.

“Channel 7 has graciously allowed us the air time on those two networks and … we’ve gathered a group of our teachers and administrators and central office curriculum folks and our media personnel to put together some programming Monday through Friday and we’ll launch that one week from today,” Muri said in a telephone interview.

The programming will focus on a specific audience daily.

“Monday’s (April 20) programming will focus on parents, giving parents some tools to help them navigate this remote learning environment. Tuesday, will focus on our pre-k students; Wednesday on elementary; Thursday on middle; and then Friday we’ll focus on our high school kids …,” Muri said.

The programming has been developed by ECISD teachers, curriculum staff and others. Muri said they not only developed the programming but will be starring in them, as well.

“They’ll do all the filming, editing, etc., so it’s an enormous team effort and we look forward to launching that for our community,” Muri said.

He noted that it’s all ECISD people.

“The networks have given us the air time and so we’ll have time both on CW and Telemundo and then we’ve developed the programming, so it’s all us, unlike our situation with the PBS station. On PBS, we use their programming so programs that the PBS network has developed and then we wrote curriculum resources on top of that. In this case, we’ve developed the content for the CW and Telemundo,” Muri said.

Basin PBS announced in March a new daily lineup of curriculum-based television programs supporting At-Home Learning for our Permian Basin students. The programming began April 6 and runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to serve pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

The programs such as Cyberchase, History Detectives and American Experience are all aligned with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards, a news release said.

The CW and Telemundo programming will be ongoing for the rest of the school year.

“Beyond that, we’ll just wait and see. We will be filming and showing this for the rest of the school year (with) new programming every day,” Muri said.

He said they have received some guidance from TV personnel, but ECISD has some people on staff who have worked in television and media before.

“It’s an hour of programming. It’s a lot of time, energy and effort to develop that much and it’s something new every day, so new shows, new vignettes, five days a week. It’s a lot of time and energy. I’m excited to be able to feature our people like this, but the primary reason is not all of our families have wireless internet in their homes but most of our families, if not all of our families, have access to cable television or access to have antennas …,” Muri said.

If families do have internet access, they can stream these programs even on their phones.

“… We’re excited about that for that very reason. We’ll be able to reach into our homes much more effectively than we are today,” he added.

He said the segments have taken quite a bit of time, energy and effort.

“Television is not our industry,” Muri said. “Through this process, we have come to have much respect for the folks in television just as our parents have gained much respect for the work of our teachers …”

On a separate item, the district will host a Facebook live session on the ECISD Facebook page at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“This week, we’ll feature two of our counselors — one elementary and one secondary. Our focus will be on helping our families deal with the social and emotional stress and trauma that has been created because of coronavirus and also our families just dealing with the stress of the change,” Muri said.

“… We’ll also talk a little bit about the academic transitions, our seniors as they transition into either college, or the military, or technical school and answering questions about that transition so our counselors will be available that night to respond to either social-emotional questions or questions that parents may have regarding the academic side of their children,” Muri said.

Muri said no decision has been made about whether — and how — to have graduation yet.

He said he’s having a meeting this week with high school administrators to discuss commencement.

“… If we decide not to have traditional ceremony, we want to be able to make sure our parents are clear on the alternatives that we’re exploring, or the decisions that we make so another meeting this week and we’ll be rolling out a decision shortly about graduation,” Muri said.