  August 27, 2019

OC proposes rate with slight tax increase

OC proposes rate with slight tax increase

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:09 pm

By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa College Board of Trustees set a proposed tax rate Tuesday that is lower than last fiscal year, but residents can still anticipate a slight tax increase due to higher property values.

Board members recommended a proposed rate of $.186790 per $100 valuation for 2019-20, which falls under the 2019 maximum rate of $.191352 allowed by law without voter approval. Currently, the tax rate is $.19966 per $100 valuation.

The average home taxable value in Ector County last year was $135,129. This year, it is 10.9 percent higher at $149,918, information included in the OC board packet states.

The average tax bill as a result will increase by about $10 annually, from $269.80 to $280.03, which is less than an extra dollar a month.

Public hearings are set for 6 p.m. Sept. 5 and noon Sept. 10 at the Saulsbury Campus Center, Room 128, to discuss the tax rate due to the proposed rate being greater than the effective tax rate of $.178481 per $100 valuation.

The proposed rate is a 4.66 percent increase over the 2019 effective operating rate needed to raise the same amount of money as last year.

The board will adopt a tax rate by Sept. 24 during a regularly scheduled meeting.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE BOARD:

  • Approved Texas Association of School Boards policy update.
  • Approved policy to change board president designation to board chair.Approved a motion to move 25 percent of the increase in unrestricted funds annually to support Vision 2030.
  • Approved purchase of property at 300 W. University Blvd.
  • Approved bid for Cisco SMARTnet annual renewal.
  • Received conformation of 2018-19 budget to actual expenditures at end of year.
  • Reviewed monthly financial statements, budget amendments and a quarterly investment report.

