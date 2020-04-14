  • April 14, 2020

ECISD music education program receives national recognition - Odessa American: Education

ECISD music education program receives national recognition

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 6:14 pm

For the sixth year in a row, Ector County ISD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students, a news release said.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, ECISD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

