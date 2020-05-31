Moores Limo Service plans graduation event

The Class of 2020 missed out on many benchmark events, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic wiping out most of the spring schedule for schools across the country.

Moores Limo Service of Odessa is looking to give graduating seniors from Odessa, Midland and the surrounding area a taste of what’s been missed with the Permian Basin 2020 Prom-Graduation Reception, scheduled for 8 p.m. June 19 at Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center.

“The proms of most of the different schools were canceled; the graduations were canceled,” Moores Limo Service owner Isaiah Bradford said. “They kind of did a little graduation parade, but everybody was kind of sad at how it went down.

“We came together as a company to create a prom-graduation reception event at a very low cost to the parents and seniors to attend. We got with an outdoor venue, Rolling 7’s, and we’re going to combine schools from Odessa and Midland. Basically, we put it together where we have a large enough space at the current occupancy levels allowed to be able to put this together.”

Bradford said in addition to following social distancing guidelines, plans are in place to ensure the safety of attendees.

“This event is going to be a nonreturn event,” he said. “Once a student leaves, they’re not going to be allowed back in to limit liability. We will have licensed security, about four or five off-duty police officers, to ensure the safety of the people. We will have hand sanitizer, the gloves, the masks for those who want to wear it.

“It will be a safe event. We’re promoting safety. At the same time, we’re trying to put this on for the kids who didn’t have it.”

As an additional promotion, Bradford said, Moores Limo Service is offering a 20 percent discount for who book one of the company’s vehicles for the event.

Bradford said response has been positive so far. Moores Limo Service has started a Facebook group that has attracted more than 600 members.

“The theme is Hollywood, the Hollywood glam,” he said. “It’s going to be a red-carpet event, so bring the formal attire. Wear your prom dresses or formal suits, stuff like that.

“It’s not going to be a school thing, it’s going to be a senior thing. So leave your school rivalry at the door.”

In addition to the Facebook group, the company has started a GoFundMe page and is offering sponsorship packages to help finance the event.

“We created it where we can offer sponsorships and donations to help keep the cost low,” Bradford said. “It’s a nonprofit event. All proceeds go to pay for the cost of production. Anything left over will be put together for door prizes for the seniors.

“We received our first sponsorship from Hotshots LLC. They’re going to have their banner displayed. We’re going to do shoutouts on social media. The DJ will do shoutouts. We’re going to do an interview there at the venue with that company. That’s basically what we’re going to do with other companies that would like to sponsor it.”