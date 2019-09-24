Voss settles with ECISD

Former Ector County ISD Principal Linda Voss has settled her dispute with the district after the compromise and settlement agreement was modified, according to Mike Atkins, the attorney for the district, and court documents.

The case is still set for trial, however.

Part of the initial agreement was removed where it said the agreement was contingent upon the Ector County Attorney dismissing, with prejudice, the current pending charges against employee and her representation that no similar or related charges will be filed arising out of the same incident.

Charged with a Class A misdemeanor of failure to report in violation of a section under the Texas Family Code, Voss was booked into the Ector County Detention Center Feb. 26 and released that day on a $1,000 surety bond. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in the county jail and up to a $4,000 fine, or both.

The modified agreement has Voss retiring effective Jan. 31, 2020. Until then, she would stay employed at an hourly rate of $20 per hour capped at a 40-hour week. She will continue on administrative leave during that time.

Because she’s on paid administrative leave, the agreement said Voss will not accrue additional personal or sick time after contract year 2018-19.

At the conclusion of the 2018-19 contract year, the district will pay out the accrued personal and sick leave pursuant to board policy.

According to an affidavit, Voss was required to report the alleged indecency with a child allegation to Texas Child Protective Services or law enforcement within 48 hours. The affidavit said Voss failed to report the case during that time after she became aware of the allegations.

A special setting for a trial was set for Oct. 14. Gallivan has said he anticipated the trial would take three days.