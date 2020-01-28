Catholic Schools Week kicks off

A mass is offered for Holy Cross Catholic High School at 5:30 p.m. today at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Midland to celebrate the Feast Day of St. Thomas Aquinas, the patron saint of Catholic schools and students.

The mass is part of Catholic Schools Week, which started Monday. Holy Cross Head of School Carolyn Gonzalez said every day this week will have a different activity.

“We’ll celebrate our parents, our staff, (and) our teachers. We celebrate our board today, our donors today, and then Friday we celebrate our students,” Gonzalez said.

The student appreciation will include some special gifts and a video was made to showcase the first semester.

“We did one for the parents thanking the parents and we did one for the board thanking the board. Then we have just for open house kind showing what we’ve done from August to January so that everyone can see that Holy Cross is alive and well and a high fully functional high school,” Gonzalez said.

Located at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Odessa, it currently has 17 freshmen and four sophomores, Gonzalez said. Plans are to build a campus in Midland.

She said they usually have mass at St. Elizabeth, but St. Stephens in Midland offered to host the mass.

“… We’d like our students to be at every parish so they can be in the community. That’s our whole goal is that we’re creating a community of Catholic students that are using their faith as service to the community, not just the Catholic community. We do Breaking Bread (Kitchen) every month in Midland and we serve the homeless,” Gonzalez said. “… They’re wonderful. We partner with Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

“They have the ladies that cook the meal and our students will serve it. Then we bring items —whatever they tell us they’re … needing like toiletries or one time we did hat, scarves, gloves, coats — anything that they feel … people will need. We take it out that evening and then we serve the food,” she added.

She said it’s a good deal for the school.

“It teaches the kids about community service and that there is such a need out there and that we are … very much blessed to be here at St. Elizabeth. Fr. Mark (Woodruff) has made us feel so much at home here. … We are blessed just to have a private Catholic high school. That’s our mission — to give back, to make sure that we’re serving the community that gives so much to us,” Gonzalez said.

She said the high school is getting a lot of interest from St. Ann’s Catholic School in Midland from the eighth graders getting ready to go into ninth.

“We’re excited,” she said.

The school had a steady stream of visitors Monday and Gonzalez hopes it will continue all week.

“That’s what I hope. … I told our team my prayer is that all week we have people coming in all day long just to experience Holy Cross. I think if you can experience it, you’ll fall in love with it and you’ll want to be here with us. That’s my hope,” she added.

Freshmen Jade Ortiz, 14, John Andrew Gomez, 15, and 15-year-old sophomores Gabby Estrada and Alejandra Garcia are looking forward to the mass and the week.

“I think it’s really cool that we get to keep our faith and do activities that help us remember why we were created and why we should help others spread the word of God,” Ortiz said.

Gomez said he is reading at the mass. He added that it will bring the community together and the new families that may be attending Holy Cross next year.

“… I am excited for the mass tomorrow. I’m going to go,” Estrada said. “It’s at St. Stephens tomorrow at 5:30. A lot of the students are supposed to be there and that will be an easy way to express our faith with all of our peers and teachers.”