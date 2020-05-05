West Texas native takes on dean’s role at TTUHSC

Having lived out of state for many years, West Texas native Deborah York Edwards has come home to take on the role of regional dean/assistant program director of the doctor of physical therapy program in the School of Health Professions at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Edwards, who is from Kermit and graduated from Lee High School in Midland, lived in Chicago, New Orleans and Dallas before coming back. She became a full-time faculty member in January 2015 and assumed her current role in February.

Standing 6 feet tall, she played on the inaugural Midland College basketball team and went to Howard Payne University to play basketball and for her undergraduate degree. She graduated with her master’s in physical therapy from the Texas Tech health sciences campus in Lubbock and worked as a physical therapist for 18 years.

“I’m really excited to be in this role because I feel like I have a good deal of ownership for this area,” she said.

Edwards said she’s hoping to raise awareness about the PT program and the School of Health Professions. Historically, she said, if you look at healthcare access in West Texas, 19 counties didn’t have a physician at all.

The 61st Texas Legislature created the TTUHSC School of Medicine, she said.

“And that’s where the Lubbock, Odessa and Amarillo campus came into being. But the school of Health Professions and the DPT program came a little bit down the line. In 1994, the Odessa campus opened for master’s of physical therapy class. We’ve actually been in this area for a long time and so all of the students who matriculate the Texas Tech health science center physical therapy program will start in Lubbock. Then about a fourth of them come to Odessa and a fourth of them go to Amarillo and about half stay at the Lubbock campus and it’s a block schedule,” Edwards said.

“It’s basically one seamless program where all of the lectures are live and broadcast by our technology where it’s basically almost like you’re lecturing all the time,” she added. “… It’s an interactive video broadcasting system that allows all the campuses to participate in the lectures and the meetings live and then all campuses have their own interactive labs. The whole mission was to create these three campuses, so that we increase healthcare education in West Texas. When we’ve gone back and done studies, 30 percent of our DPT graduates actually stay in West Texas and pursue jobs out here so we’re meeting the mission of increasing healthcare access by providing healthcare education in West Texas.”

The medical profession didn’t always seem like the path Edwards would take.

“… I actually hate blood, like viscerally hate blood. If I cut my finger, I have many a time hit the floor and passed out because I see my own blood. That didn’t seem to lend itself well to going into nursing or medicine. I played basketball for Midland Lee, and then in college it just seemed sort of like the perfect segue to work in the healthcare field and use exercise as a way of healing people,” Edwards said.

The School of Health Professions has 20 different graduate and undergraduate programs across five discipline areas, all leading directly to careers in critical segments of the health care industry, Edwards said in an email.

Five different departments are included in this school and there are more than 1,800 total students in the School of Health Professions across many of the TTUHSC regional campuses, including Odessa.

Odessa is home to the Permian Basin’s branch of the Doctor of Physical Therapy, which is part of the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences. The physical therapy program is a three-year doctoral program that is simultaneously and synchronously housed on all three campuses of Lubbock, Amarillo, and Odessa. Therefore, three campuses are considered to be one and the same program, she wrote.

“… This past cycle, we had over 700 applicants apply for 72 spots and we interviewed 25 to 300 competitive candidates and that occurred on all three campuses. Here in Odessa, we interviewed anywhere from 75 to 100 candidates and the interview spots are competitive,” Edwards said.

She said 72 students a year matriculate and 18 a year come to Odessa. Edwards added that the approach to admissions is holistic, but it takes into account test scores, GPAs, essays, recommendation letters, academic performance history and interviews.

“I really enjoy No. 1, trying to make sure that the curriculum is going in a direction which is responsive to our current healthcare needs, and what I mean by that is there is a big emphasis on growth and development for telehealth and informatics, so just keeping our curriculum relevant for the healthcare industry in general I think it’s really exciting and it’s something that I get to learn something new all the time so I enjoy that challenge of it,” Edwards said.

Edwards spent about 10 years in New Orleans, primarily working for the Tulane hospital and clinics. She was in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.

“I got about five feet of water in my home, so I evacuated and lived with family in Dallas. Then I moved back and sold that home … I actually loved being a part of sort of the revival of New Orleans and I’ll always love the New Orleans people because of that,” she said.

She was on the board of directors of Luke’s House Clinic, which is still going strong in New Orleans.

“… There’s something about a community in an area going through an incredibly hard time that actually bonds them and makes them much closer. You can have a lot more ownership to an area when you survive a storm together and I was thinking about that. It’s not anything that I would ever want to happen to any area that I live in, but I think it can really bring out the best in people and you can see some remarkable qualities emerge and a lot of charity that comes out of a really hard time. After Katrina, we had more 501 (c) (3s) in New Orleans than had ever been in existence in New Orleans and they were necessary,” Edwards said.

“A lot of them have sort of dropped off because the need isn’t there anymore, but it was really beautiful to be a part of a community where we just saw people rise up and help each other and be innovative with plugging holes where basically state government and federal government couldn’t provide for the needs of a lot of the different populations in New Orleans,” she added.

She and her husband, Joel, a pediatric dentist, have a 1-year-old son.

“As a graduate of the TTUHSC physical therapy program, Dr. Deborah York Edwards brings unique perspectives to the School of Health Professions as both a student and faculty member. Dr. Edwards is a staunch advocate for students at the Odessa campus, and has a passion for the university. We are excited for the future of our program in the Permian Basin under her guidance and look forward to her leadership,” Dawndra Sechrist, TTUHSC School of Health Professions dean, said in an email.