New Tech Network to offer additional Planning Grants

New Tech Network, a leading design partner for comprehensive kindergarten through 12th school change, has announced that it plans to launch a second round of competitive Planning Grants to ten Texas middle schools or high schools interested in implementing its school model and innovative project-based learning practices.

After a significant response from Texas schools and districts applying for the initial launch of the grant in the fall, NTN has re-launched the grant program to allow more schools to explore the nonprofits’ innovative model. Many fall 2019 Planning Grant award winners are already underway to executing their school transformation strategy with NTN, a news release said.

The grant application period will open Jan. 13 and close Feb. 7, 2020. Recipients will be announced Feb. 14, with school tours beginning at the end of the month.

NTN’s Planning Grants provide district and charter schools with:

>> Executive tour to an NTN school.

>> Up to $3,000 for travel-related expenses.

>> Participation in New Tech Network’s School Design Academy.

>> Six months of access to NTN school design tools.

The launch of the Planning Grant comes on the heels of the passage of House Bill 3, which specifically offers a financial incentive for engaging in school design and professional development with NTN. In the Career and Technology Education section of HB 3, schools are entitled to supplemental funding if they have daily attendance in approved CTE courses. Campuses that are NTN members qualify for an additional $50 per student allotment.