  • December 18, 2019

New Tech Network to offer additional Planning Grants - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

New Tech Network to offer additional Planning Grants

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> New Tech Network website

Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 4:13 pm

New Tech Network to offer additional Planning Grants oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN New Tech Network, a leading design partner for comprehensive kindergarten through 12th school change, has announced that it plans to launch a second round of competitive Planning Grants to ten Texas middle schools or high schools interested in implementing its school model and innovative project-based learning practices.

After a significant response from Texas schools and districts applying for the initial launch of the grant in the fall, NTN has re-launched the grant program to allow more schools to explore the nonprofits’ innovative model. Many fall 2019 Planning Grant award winners are already underway to executing their school transformation strategy with NTN, a news release said.

The grant application period will open Jan. 13 and close Feb. 7, 2020. Recipients will be announced Feb. 14, with school tours beginning at the end of the month.

NTN’s Planning Grants provide district and charter schools with:

>> Executive tour to an NTN school.

>> Up to $3,000 for travel-related expenses.

>> Participation in New Tech Network’s School Design Academy.

>> Six months of access to NTN school design tools.

The launch of the Planning Grant comes on the heels of the passage of House Bill 3, which specifically offers a financial incentive for engaging in school design and professional development with NTN. In the Career and Technology Education section of HB 3, schools are entitled to supplemental funding if they have daily attendance in approved CTE courses. Campuses that are NTN members qualify for an additional $50 per student allotment.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 4:13 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
51°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 27°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 52°/Low 29°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 55°/Low 28°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]