OC Board to discuss tax rate, Vision 2030

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will recommend a tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year and consider designating funds annually for Vision 2030 during their next meeting.

Board members will convene at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center at OC, 201 W. University Blvd.

In July, the board approved a total budget of $65,560,255, up from $63,226,096 in fiscal year 2018-19.

OC Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham presented highlights to board members prior to budget adoption showing projected revenues have increased significantly in two main areas.

The college received state appropriations of $9,641,570, an increase of 15.2 percent, and taxes totaling $25,705,000, an increase of 7.8 percent.

The current tax rate is $.19966 per $100 valuation.

The board is set to schedule public tax hearings on the proposed rate to collect feedback from residents and will approve a new tax rate in September.

On a separate item, a policy will be considered that would move 25 percent of the increase in unrestricted funds annually to support Vision 2030, an estimated $75 million project that will provide campus-wide improvements over the next decade.

Unrestricted funds that were budgeted for the prior year that remain unused typically roll over into the reserve balance, but this policy would allot other uses for a designated amount of those funds.

“The practice is to always put 100 percent of that money into reserves so that we have a cash balance in case something happens,” OC Vice President for Student Services Kimberly McKay said. “We decided that we needed to demonstrate to the community that we’re making an investment in our future and an investment in our students. There’s no better way to do that than to allocate our own resources.”

