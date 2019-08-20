Golf to Honor tourney set

Permian Basin Area Foundation will host the eighth annual Golf to Honor Tournament Saturday benefiting the Patrick Wayland Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The foundation invites everyone to learn more about this event and the young man in whose honor it is hosted. Since 2013, seven students from Midland High School have benefited from this scholarship opportunity which is able to carry the student through all four years of college.

Lunch and gathering of friends begins at 11:30 a.m. A brief program and announcements will take place from approximately 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Shotgun start begins at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Hogan Park Golf Course, 3600 N. Fairgrounds Road in Midland.