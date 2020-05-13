Harmony teacher helping to make face shields

Like some of his colleagues with Harmony Science Academy, Ferhat Demir has been 3-D printing face shields to help first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harmony Public Schools, a Houston-based group of charter schools, has 23 campuses throughout Texas, including one in Odessa.

As part of efforts to celebrate National Charter Schools Week, Harmony Public Schools recently joined a select group of 10 from across America being recognized by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools as “Above and Beyond Award” honorees.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harmony Public Schools assessed the needs of students, their families and the community, and mobilized. The “Above and Beyond Award” was earned by schools that took the extra step to serve not only their own students, but also the broader community — during the coronavirus pandemic, despite all the challenges that came with transitioning to online learning, a news release said.

Staff at Harmony Public Schools are producing face shields and medical supplies for local health-care workers and first responders on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Within a couple days, 100 Harmony staff members volunteered and got trained on how to make face shields using 3-D printers and they've since donated more than 3,000 face shields in coordination with county and health officials across Texas, the release said. They cost around $1 to make, the release said.

Demir’s face shields have gone to the Ector County Emergency Management department, the release said.

Demir is printing the bands for the face shields and then attaches them to the shield itself. He said printing three bands takes about 10 hours. He instructs fourth through eighth graders in technology and engineering at the kindergarten through eighth grade campus. He has

He said many Harmony campuses are print face shields right now for first responders, police officers, firefighters and health departments.

“We started this all along with our technology and engineering department and every school has these 3-D printers that are printing,” Demir said.

He added that this matters because if it saves one life that is a great accomplishment. He’s glad to be putting his skills to use for something that is helping people.

“We are teachers at this school, but we can’t see our students, we can’t do our basic duties. We are trying to help to our parents and students from home and also doing this …,” Demir said.

He said 3-D printers are beneficial for students because they can design something and see a real object in their hands.

“Schools are paying more attention to engineering classes and this is something that produces what you design, so in the schools for education 3-D printers are going to be in more use,” Demir said.

The school system continues to seek donations of fabrication materials or other resources to help increase production. To donate, visit https://harmonytx.org/donate-covid19.