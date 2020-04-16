  • April 16, 2020

Sechrist named new TTUHSC School of Health Professions dean

Sechrist named new TTUHSC School of Health Professions dean

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:52 pm

Sechrist named new TTUHSC School of Health Professions dean oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has named Dawndra Sechrist as the new dean of the School of Health Professions.

Sechrist is the associate dean for Outcomes and Assessment at the TTUHSC School of Health Professions and a tenured associate professor. She previously was the director of the Master of Occupational Therapy program at TTUHSC, a news release said.

Sechrist joined TTUHSC in 2001 as an assistant professor. She received her Ph.D. from Texas Tech University, a master’s in occupational therapy from Texas Women’s University and bachelor’s degrees in occupational therapy from TTUHSC and physical education from TTU.

“Dr. Sechrist's passion for TTUHSC is evident and will no doubt be reflected in her position as dean and her demonstrated successes at TTUHSC will help to advance the school's momentum as our university continues to move forward,” TTUHSC Interim President Lori Rice-Spearman said in the release.

Sechrist succeeds Rice-Spearman, who served as dean from 2016 -2019.

Steven Sawyer served as interim dean during the past eight months.

