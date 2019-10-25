8th grader pens winning essay

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ashlyn Elliot is an eighth grader at Wilson and Young Middle School and wrote this red ribbon week essay. She won the writing competition.

It’s red ribbon week. We are supposed to be supporting the idea of staying drug free. Why is staying drug free so important? When a person does drugs the way they see the world changes.

I grew up with an alcoholic father and a drug addicted mother. They fought often. We were living with my grandmother. He fought with her too, until one day she kicked us out. A friend of my parent’s let us stay in an old house on her property. We called it the “green house”. It didn’t have any running water or electricity. We ran extension cords from her house to the “green house”.

One day when I was at my friend’s house and I texted my dad to find out when he would come and pick me up. When he finally answered he said, “On my way, leaving the hospital now.” I called instantly. My heart dropped. I had to catch my breath. Then my mom walked in crying. She said my 3-year-old sister was being life flighted to Lubbock. My brother was with friends.

The next day at school, I got called to the office. I had to talk to a lady with child protective services. When she said who she was I knew what was going on. She asked me to meet with her again after school. When I did, my brother was there also. She took us to Abilene and put us in Harmony Home, a foster home. We were there for two weeks while our sister was in the hospital.

I didn’t like the Harmony House. Every night I would lay in bed, look through the blinds and up at the moon hoping my mom was doing the same as I cried myself to sleep. Eventually we were able to leave Harmony House and went to live with our grandparents. There was a point that our mom almost got us back, but she ended up choosing drugs again. That hurt.

Our grandparents ended up adopting my siblings and me. Our mom spent two years in prison. She recently got out. Our dad is probably still where he was when we left him, doing the same thing as always. We haven’t talked in about four years and I honestly don’t want to.

Drugs are illegal for a reason. My mom is now out of jail, but she is having a difficult time finding a job. Not only have drugs messed up my mom’s life, they have messed up mine, my brother’s, my sister’s, my grandparents’, my aunts and uncles, and more.

Those events changed everything that I thought life was supposed to be. I had to grow up fast. I had to step up and take care of my siblings. A person’s decisions effect everything. I am a different person than I may have been because of my parent’s poor decisions. Drugs changed everything for me, my siblings, and our parents.

It’s important to stay drug free. Life isn’t that bad. But once drugs come into the picture, people end up hurting themselves and everyone around. Stay true to yourself. Stay drug free.