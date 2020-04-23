  • April 23, 2020

Mechanical engineering master’s to be offered - Odessa American: Education

Mechanical engineering master’s to be offered

Odessa American

The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Engineering will be offering a master’s of science degree program in mechanical engineering starting in fall 2020. The new graduate degree is the first master’s program to be offered in the College of Engineering.

“The UT Permian Basin mechanical engineering graduate program will serve the needs of the industry and our region. A unique feature of our program is that we will offer evening and possibly weekend courses to enable practicing engineers to take classes without disrupting their regular work schedule,” College of Engineering Dean George Nnanna said in a news release.

The graduate program will provide advanced training for engineers currently in the workforce, allowing them to perform at a higher level in their companies. The need to recruit, retain, and educate the existing engineering workforce is one of the drivers to establish a UT Permian Basin graduate mechanical engineering program. Nnanna added that the program will complement the existing undergraduate programs in chemical, electrical, mechanical, and petroleum engineering.

“At a time like this, with a slowdown in the economy, practicing engineers may be looking for an opportunity to retool their professional skills. Our master’s program provides that option right here in the Permian Basin. I am very grateful for the support from President Sandra Woodley and Provost Dan Heimmermann, as well as the College of Engineering faculty and staff. It has truly been a team effort,” he said in the release.

The program will offer thesis and non-thesis options. Currently GRE requirements are being waived. It will take two years for full-time students to complete their courses and earn their master’s degree. The requirement to graduate is 30 credit hours for the thesis option and 36 credit hours for the non-thesis option.

