  • October 3, 2019

OC announces 30 for 30 finalists

OC announces 30 for 30 finalists

If You Go

What: 30 for 30 finale celebration.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Odessa College Softball and Tennis Complex.

30 FOR 30 FINALISTS
  • Eric Baker.
  • Paula Eastman.
  • Joseph Goff.
  • Shari Hamilton.
  • Nikki Handley.
  • Maribea Merritt.
  • George Oropeza.
  • Elizabeth Paredes.
  • Claudia Reyes.
  • Genesis Villa.
30 FOR 30 LEADER BOARD WINNERS
  • Cardio: Tony Aguero.
  • Daily steps: Stacie Carrillo.
  • Exercise class: Orlando Miranda.
  • Sports activity: Jeff Jackson.
  • Total minutes: Emily Macias.
  • Walking/jogging: Jonathan Martinez.
  • Weight training: Marlena Ramirez.

Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019 4:27 pm

OC announces 30 for 30 finalists By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

Thousands of participants signed up for Odessa College’s 12th annual 30 for 30 fitness challenge and 10 finalists have been selected to see if luck lands them the grand prize.

The month-long event encourages people to get active for 30 minutes a day throughout the month of September and OC Director of Community Recreation Christine Williams said the program has been a growing success since its start as an exercise motivator among just OC employees.

A total of 2,800 participants registered for the 2019 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge, which is 399 more people than last year. OC officials reported more than 43,500 miles and about 37,500 hours worth of exercise were logged last month.

“I ran all of the numbers and every single one marks a new record for this challenge,” Williams said.

She said making fitness fun and accessible is the purpose behind the challenge issued by the college.

Progress for participants is tracked online and Williams said this aspect opens the door for people to join in from near and far, including New York and Switzerland in previous years.

“The winning team was from New Mexico last year, which is awesome because we want this challenge to grow and not just be our community so it can start impacting others as well,” she said. “The 30 for 30 challenge is a good way to reset and focus on yourself and your health because when you can take care of yourself, you’re able to take care of others better as well.”

Prizes for eligible participants also center on health and wellness and range from packages themed for outdoor enthusiast and those interested in experimenting with healthy recipes in the kitchen.

The grand prize features a seven-night cruise for four people.

A drawing for the cruise will be held next week between 10 finalists at the 30 for 30 finale celebration at the Odessa College Softball and Tennis Complex.

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

