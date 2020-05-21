IDEA Public Schools to open Four Schools in Odessa in August 2021

The new campuses will be opening in August 2021 with grades kindergarten through second and sixth grade and will add a new grade every year until it is a fully scaled kindergarten through 12th grade campus.

Each campus has two schools, a kindergarten through fifth grade academy and a college prep for sixth through 12th graders, Communications Manager Jennifer Flores said in an email.

“We are excited to enter the Odessa community with the opening of IDEA Yukon and IDEA Zeneta in August of 2021,” Bethany Solis, executive director of IDEA Permian Basin, said in a news release. “We look forward to serving and supporting students, families, and community members in the Permian Basin area. Our top priority is providing a quality education to students that will prepare them for college and life.”

In March 2019, IDEA Public Schools and Midland ISD announced a partnership to serve families of Travis Elementary School starting in August of this year. IDEA Travis will serve 800 students in grades pre-k through sixth grade.