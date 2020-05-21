  • May 21, 2020

IDEA Public Schools to open Four Schools in Odessa in August 2021 - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

IDEA Public Schools to open Four Schools in Odessa in August 2021

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:44 pm

IDEA Public Schools to open Four Schools in Odessa in August 2021 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

IDEA Public Schools announced the addition of four new schools — IDEA Yukon Academy, IDEA Yukon College Prep, IDEA Zeneta Academy and IDEA Zeneta College Prep.

The new campuses will be opening in August 2021 with grades kindergarten through second and sixth grade and will add a new grade every year until it is a fully scaled kindergarten through 12th grade campus.

Each campus has two schools, a kindergarten through fifth grade academy and a college prep for sixth through 12th graders, Communications Manager Jennifer Flores said in an email.

“We are excited to enter the Odessa community with the opening of IDEA Yukon and IDEA Zeneta in August of 2021,” Bethany Solis, executive director of IDEA Permian Basin, said in a news release. “We look forward to serving and supporting students, families, and community members in the Permian Basin area. Our top priority is providing a quality education to students that will prepare them for college and life.” 

In March 2019, IDEA Public Schools and Midland ISD announced a partnership to serve families of Travis Elementary School starting in August of this year. IDEA Travis will serve 800 students in grades pre-k through sixth grade.

Posted in on Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:44 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
97°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 67°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

friday

weather
High 96°/Low 68°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 91°/Low 64°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]