  • December 20, 2019

TTUHSC receives support from Midland Development Corporation - Odessa American: Education

TTUHSC receives support from Midland Development Corporation

Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 2:58 pm

TTUHSC receives support from Midland Development Corporation

MIDLAND Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Program has announced a $5 million gift from the Midland Development Corp. for expansion to the program.

The TTUHSC PA program is a graduate program located in Midland.

With a focus on primary care and family medicine, the TTUHSC PA program awards a master of physician assistant studies following 27 months of intensive academic and clinical training. Of the 27 months, the 15-month academic phase is conducted in Midland. The 12-month clinical experience is conducted at a variety of sites throughout West Texas.

The support of MDC toward the expansion will provide the students a new state-of-the-art building with classrooms, study areas and an anatomy laboratory. For many PA students, gross anatomy is the cornerstone of their medical knowledge. Additionally, such a resource would allow students to stay in Midland, opposed to traveling to Lubbock to attend laboratory sessions, a news release said.

