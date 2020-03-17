Online education: The new normal

Following the Coronavirus outbreak in America, many school districts are making the tough decision to close indefinitely.

Though districts are putting the health of their students and communities first with these choices, families across the country are left wondering how their children will continue their education. While schools and educators are moving forward with plans of remote classes, parents may consider turning to discounted and even free online education subscriptions for other learning options in this time of uncertainty.

For those searching for daily schedule suggestions and lessons for k-12 learners, Khan Academy is available to keep your child on track. Khan Academy has lessons, quizzes and mastery challenges covering kindergarten through early college courses. They also include AP courses and SAT preparation material. This program even has an app for those ages 2 to 7 to keep them occupied beyond important language, reading and math skills as it encourages creativity and the development of social-emotional skills. This online subscription conveniently offers free resources and materials for students, teachers and parents to ease the transition into online learning for everyone.

Another option comes from Scholastic that has recently launched its “Learn at Home” website. They have currently divided into four sections based on grade level including preschool and kindergarten, first and second grade, third through fifth grade and finally, sixth grade and higher. Every day, Scholastic is offering around three hours of educational content for each grade level which includes English, Language Arts, STEM, Science, Social Studies and Social Emotional Learning. Currently, Scholastic is offering this service for free and will be providing 20 days worth of content.

Families may also look to Outschool for live online classes for ages 3 to 18. This program provides a wide range of classes with more than 10,000 course choices which include core studies and AP options. The program even offers courses revolved around your child’s interests with the inclusion of studies focused on popular culture such as Harry Potter and Minecraft. They also offer group classes in which your child will be connected through video with other children to give them social interaction in a time of social distancing.

However, keep in mind with the Outschool program relies heavily on live, interactive video classes. Families should make sure their computers, tablets and cellphones have functioning webcams and microphones so children may participate properly. Currently, Outschool offers a variety of course length options ranging from one day classes to semester courses, allowing families to choose the span of their child’s online education. In the wake of the Coronavirus, this program has received an abundance of donations giving each family $200 worth of free classes. Outschool’s courses typically range from $5-$200 a class.

Though school closures have left families worried about their child’s academic future, the internet has an excess of education material to fit needs and budgets. In the coming weeks, a child’s education may only be a Google search away.