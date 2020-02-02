Literacy conference coming to Odessa

University of Texas Permian Basin assistant professor Tara Wilson and Shelly Landreth have teamed up to organize the Texas Association of Literacy Education Conference Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Because of when it’s scheduled, Wilson, who also is reading program coordinator at UTPB, said it’s being called “Leap into Literacy.”

As of Jan. 29, 253 people were registered to attend the all-day, two-day conference. People can attend one or both days and they are coming mostly from Texas, but also other states. As far as she knows, Wilson said, this is the first time the conference has been held in Odessa.

There will be many sessions going on simultaneously.

“We have some teachers that are presenting. There are some university professors. It’s more of a practitioners type conference instead of like a researchy conference. They all submitted proposals and it went through a blind review. We do have some keynote speakers. Kyleene Beers and Robert Probst, they’re big gurus in literacy and ECISD is providing them for us. ECISD has been a huge, huge supporter,” Wilson said.

She added that Beers and Probst have written many books.

“We use some in our graduate courses here. We have an exhibit hall with 25 exhibitors and then Friday we have a keynote that TALE is providing. Her name is Donalyn Miller. She’s out of Dallas and she travels the nation doing keynotes,” Wilson said.

Author panels also are planned, which Wilson said is different for this year’s gathering. They include Chris Barton, a children’s book author, Loretta Walker, a poet and music teacher at Reagan Magnet Elementary School, A.G. Howard, who writes young adult and literary romance novels, and Rene Saldana, who writes for children and young adults.

The gathering also will include entertainment from the UTPB Ballet Folklorico group Friday night.

Dr. Richard Gentry, a literacy researcher, will speak at a luncheon, and Clark Moreland, a lecturer in the Department of Literature and Languages at UTPB who also has written a book, will speak Feb. 29.

“We’re hoping for more people to register for the conference. It’s a not a secret that literacy scores are low in this area. They’re kind of low across the state, but particularly in this area,” Wilson said. “This is a great opportunity for the teachers to get continuing education credits, so this brings new strategies, up-to-date research and stuff that hopefully they can gain over Friday and Saturday and then Monday implement it into their classroom,” Wilson said.

There will be sessions on Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills taught in pre-k through 12, how trauma affects literacy acquisition, dyslexia, comprehension, nonfiction, vocabulary, bilingual and English as a second language.

Odessa College and UTPB students are invited to attend, as well as student teachers.

Wilson said she and Landreth have been working toward the conference since March 2010.

“What’s really great is that it’s for all levels. It’s for people who are not teachers yet, new teachers, veteran teachers. The community is really pushing the importance of education, so I think this is perfect timing for this conference,” Wilson said.

Professor Larry G. Daniel, dean of the College of Education, said UTPB is elated to bring in educators and literacy experts from across Texas to attend the TALE Conference.

“Our UTPB Reading faculty has worked diligently in planning the conference, and the program features cutting-edge strategies for improving the quality of reading instruction in our state. Having the conference in the Permian Basin serves to highlight good things we are doing locally, as well as to help our public focus on the literacy needs of children and adults in our area,” Daniel said in an email.