Nursing graduates eager to get going

Graduated but for the ceremony, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center nurses Lauren Cano, Ashley Lindsey and Brittany Cobos are about to make their way contending with the new world of COVID-19.

Cano and Cobos are working in the emergency department at Medical Center Hospital while Lindsey works in the ER at Midland Memorial. The graduation ceremony for them was supposed to be May 9. Lindsey said there would be a virtual graduation May 20 and they have been invited to walk with the summer class Aug. 8 in Lubbock.

For Cano, graduating at this time is frustrating, but exciting. She has accepted a position in the ER at MCH, as well.

“We all wanted to walk the stage,” Cano said. “We were so excited about May 8. We worked so hard to get to this point, but also I find it very interesting because with this pandemic going on it’s really showing us the world of nursing, that we always have to be on our toes. It’s constantly changing. It’s constantly evolving and that’s what we, at least for me, that’s what I like. I like a world where … I’m always being challenged and being forced to change. I think that for me is what the world of nursing is, it’s about is change and being able to move and adapt quickly.”

Lindsey noted that they get to see the big picture of their chosen profession with the pandemic.

“I’ve already accepted a position as an ER nurse, as well and I’m in the process of transitioning to that position. But I did get to work during this time, as well, getting to not only see it but understand it a little bit better,” she said.

Cobos said she is feeling a whole range of emotions in part because she had to put school on the back burner for family health reasons. She said missing out on the graduation ceremony is kind of sad because her family has sacrificed as much as she has.

“… On the flip side of it, I’m so excited I’m ready to get to work and then it’s like yeah, yeah, yeah get your test done. Hurry up, get your permit so we can get you here because I accepted a position there at Medical Center where Lauren is, as well. They were like we’re so ready for you,” Cobos said.

But she doesn’t have a test date. With a husband who was in the military and two children, Cobos said she has learned all about hurry up and wait. One of her children is in school and the other is not.

For the most part, the nurses aren’t feeling nervous for themselves, but for their loved ones.

“… I’m already in the ER and … I’m already being exposed to everything. I just feel like I’m at another day of work. … I have nerves of being a nurse and being excited and being able to finally put my nursing knowledge and skills to use, but as for being exposed to sickness or other diseases and stuff I’ve actually been working in the hospital for almost three years now so I see it as another day of work …” Cano said.

Lindsey said she’s worried about her boyfriend more than herself.

“… My boyfriend is currently on chemo, so for me it’s a bigger concern of taking something home,” Lindsey said. “I actually take a change of clothes to work and I come home in clean clothes. I wipe everything down, take a shower. Anything I touch in the process of that, I clean and then if I’m off for a couple of days I watch for symptoms and just kind of keep my distance from him.”

She added that it’s been difficult and they are toward the end of his treatment for stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but she’ll have to be careful for some time.

“… There’s only so much that one person can take to be cautious, so I’m just nervous that (as) this continues to go on that eventually I’ll have missed a step somewhere and I’ll have gotten him sick,” Lindsey said.

All three got into nursing to help people and out of fascination in Cano’s case.

“… There used to be a show way back in the day like in the 90s on TLC where you could actually watch surgeries and me and my dad would just sit and watch surgeries for hours and I even told him as a child that my calling I knew God’s calling for me was to be a light and to spread the word of God, so as I got older I just really pursued the medical field,” Cano said.

“I was a dental assistant for a few years, but when I left being a dental assistant I actually was in a head-on collision and have had two hand surgeries. I went through the process of being picked up by EMS, to being treated in the ER, to clinic, to the OR, to post-op and got to see all these different facets of nursing. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love this.’”

Cano said she tended to get bored with jobs about every two years.

“… I was constantly changing and looking for something that challenged me and I never felt like I was being challenged enough in life,” she said.

When she got into the field as a certified nursing assistant, she knew it was perfect for her and that she was fulfilling her calling to reach as many people as she could by caring for them, being a light and being compassionate.

“The ER is actually scared me to be a nurse for many years, but after I was a patient and saw how great my nurses were I was like, ‘No, this is perfect.’ I find it ironic that the thing that scared me the most is what I’m the most passionate about,” Cano said.

Lindsey said she didn’t originally want to be a nurse. She started off wanting to be a teacher for special needs children but paused for personal reasons. Then she realized that wasn’t for her.

“But then I decided I really love working with people,” Lindsey said. “I’ve always been a compassionate person and I have the ability to really see a situation and instead of freaking out just slowing down and saying, ‘OK what needs to be taken care of here?’ which is why I chose to do ER because obviously trauma comes in” and you need to be able to slow down, assess the situation and do what you need to do.

Once she became a certified nursing assistant, it became an instant passion for her. Her ultimately goal is to be a flight nurse.

Like Cano and Lindsey, Cobos said she always has enjoyed helping people and loved children and wanted to be a mother. She wrote a paper in second grade about wanting to become a pediatric surgeon or nurse, something she still wants to do.

Having children put her back 10 years from going to nursing school so she went to massage school instead and made that her profession for 12 years. She got her nursing license in 2011, but that was the year her son was born and she wasn’t going to leave him to work.

“So here I am, 10 years later graduating from nursing school. I just thought it was a dream everybody dreams of doing their dream job and a lot of people don’t get to. I’m like man everybody has sacrificed so much. My dream is reality now, so I’m not really nervous. I’m excited to finally do what I was put here to do — fulfill my purpose; feel like I have a purpose outside my home. I love my family. I love my kids. I want to keep them safe,” Cobos said.

She too is changing clothes before she comes home.

Their hopes are that this will bring people together, bring families closer and help people remember to do simple things like wash their hands.

Cano said she was homeschooled from kindergarten through her senior year of high school, so self-quarantine was her normal. Her hope is that families struggling with home schooling their children will reach out to home school families and ask for advice on how they do things giving them a chance to open up that line of communication.

“I guess it would be to better understand the importance of the little things like washing your hands and coughing in your elbow; things that we know, but don’t practice,” Lindsey said. “I think that if people realize the flu is contracted the same way that COVID is, we could see a reduction in flu cases if they would even be careful during the season.”

“In our hospital, we’ve noticed a big decrease in pretty much any type of illness right now. I contribute that to, well for one, the kids not being in school and spreading everything around. But also, we’re making better choices. We’re exercising. We’re cooking at home more. We’re just being more active and I think that it just speaks volumes, how making those little changes even though it was somewhat forced on us, we are a healthier community. I think that’s an important note to try and remind people of …,” she said.

Cobos said it comes down to thinking about what you’re fighting off by washing your hands for 20 seconds. And even when this is over and the six feet of social distancing isn’t necessary, it might be good to keep space between people so someone doesn’t cough all over you.

“… People are afraid to go to the hospital, so what are they doing? They’re taking that first line of defense washing their hands, keeping your distance, teaching proper cough etiquette. What does that mean don’t cough all over people …,” Cobos said.