  • November 7, 2019

Center director claims best job on campus - Odessa American: Education

Center director claims best job on campus

Posted: Thursday, November 7, 2019 4:00 am

Center director claims best job on campus By Rebecca Bell Midland College, Special to the Odessa American Odessa American

MIDLAND Cindy Canon first started teaching nursing classes at Midland College in 2005 as an adjunct (part-time) instructor.

Then in 2007, after receiving her Master of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Texas at El Paso, she was hired as a full-time nursing professor. In 2010, she assumed the position of manager of the new F. Marie Hall SimLife Center at Midland College and is now director of the SimLife Center. As such, she oversees equipment, scheduling, budget and public relations for the interdisciplinary health sciences simulation lab at MC. She also teaches clinical simulation to nursing students.

In 2010, West Texas benefactor Marie Hall gifted MC with funds to establish a healthcare simulation center similar to the one at Texas Tech in Lubbock. Canon was involved with the state-of-the art SimLife Center from its inception, including working with Hall and architects on the design of the facility.

Canon began her nursing career in 1992 when she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from the University of Oklahoma.

Canon also attended travel agent school, but soon realized that it would be hard to earn a living as a travel agent, so she then obtained a job working for United Airlines in Tulsa, OK for two years.

In the late 1980s, Canon decided that she needed to go back to college in order to obtain a more fulfilling career.

Canon applied and later graduated from the University of Oklahoma. Canon has worked as a nurse or nurse educator, except for one year when she stayed home with her two small daughters.

Her daughters Haley and Megan are now grown. Haley is 25, and has a degree in sociology from Texas A&M. Megan is 22, majoring in finance at Texas State University.

In addition to her two daughters, Cannon has 8 stepchildren and 7 1/2 grandchildren. She acquired the addition to her family on Nov. 24, 2018 when she married Tim Canon.

“I’m actually thrilled to be married again and have a big family with grandchildren. All the grandchildren are girls—even the 1/2 one.” In her spare time, Canon enjoys cooking, reading and having lunch with girlfriends.

Posted in on Thursday, November 7, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

