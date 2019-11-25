New higher ed chief talks goals

In a teleconference with media Monday, Keller said he wants the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to be more of a resource.

Keller said the agency should be a close partner, with state policymakers, businesses and others. Historically, he said he thinks the way data is used has skewed more toward compliance reporting and responding to ad-hoc requests.

The coordinating board will work with institutions to advance students’ academic and career success and strengthen our state’s vital higher education infrastructure. “We ask institutions to work with us as we update and streamline agency processes and operations and build new capabilities that allow us to work more effectively and more collaboratively,” Keller said.

Keller added that he would like to be involved in program approvals earlier on in the process.

He said the partnerships are going to be the key to unlocking the potential of Texas talent and he would like to have clearer and more flexible pathways to higher educational opportunities and high value, high quality credentials.

“All Texans deserve to be able to access high-quality education” and unlock the potential for students to provide for their families and pursue their dreams, Keller said.

“I think we need to get a better sense first of what the pathways are that Texas students are pursuing. We know students go to college in different ways. The vast majority today are earning college credits from multiple institutions. Many of them are older. They have other family responsibilities that might not be compatible with traditional residential college experiences,” Keller said.

He added that growing numbers of Texans need to re-skill, learn new skills so they can do a different job or train other people to do a different job, or upskill, teaching an employee additional skills.

“We need to be better attuned to the workforce and the needs of today’s students,” Keller said.

He added that he would like to see high-value, quality credentials available to students. He said that information needs to be more transparent to students and parents.

Keller noted that the needs of today’s students are changing. The traditional age-based, grade-level transitions from secondary to post-secondary education work for a small group of students.

“I think that’s an area we’re going to need to continue to think about over time. There may be some other things need to think about that would open new pathways to and through when students are ready to move on,” Keller said.

He added that the agency needs to do a better job of making sure students understand the “range of excellent higher education opportunities available for them. There is a ton of information online, but I think can do better job” of putting information in the hands of students, families and counselors that can help identify the pathway a student is interested in.

Keller, a sixth-generation Texan said he grew up in West Texas and his parents were educators.

“When I had the opportunity to take this job, for me, it was a once-in-a-career opportunity to serve our state,” he said.