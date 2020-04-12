ECISD officers checking on students, families

With school out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ector County ISD police officers have hit the road in search of students and families that haven’t called to check in to make sure they are OK and they have the resources they need for remote learning.

If they are not home, Police Chief Todd Hiner said officers leave a card asking them to get in touch with the principal of their child’s school at a number listed on the card.

The protocol for searching for unaccounted for students was established after spring break was over in March.

Hiner said cards were made to leave messages on the door steps of a family’s last known address.

As of Wednesday evening, Superintendent Scott Muri said police had conducted more than 400 of the home visits.

He said the visits are very beneficial.

“They’re making contacts with some kids and then also finding some empty homes or apartments, so it’s a mixture of both. But when you find a kid and a family that’s still there, those connections are critically important,” Muri said. “Sometimes our kids, we just do not have the current contact information, the correct address, and the correct phone numbers. Sometimes when families change phone numbers, the schools are not notified and so we do have some of those situations so these visits have been very helpful to help us to connect with kids that need to connect with their teachers and their schools.”

Hiner said they have built the calls into their Computer Automated Dispatch system, which gives police the ability to build call types.

“It gives you the ability to say I had this officer respond, how much time was spent and what the disposition was on each one of those … call types. We’ve had that for years 11, 12 years,” Hiner said.

With this system, police can keep track of their calls, how many cards have been left and how many are “unable to locate,” or UTL.

The goal is to have everyone accounted for.

“We have a few that we’ve not been able to locate, so when we go back to that residence we’ll go door to door. The neighbors will tell us that person hasn’t been there. They’ve been gone for a week or two weeks, or whatever the case may be,” Hiner said.

He added that the officers’ contact with people is pretty minimal.

Officers are provided with masks, gloves, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer. Hiner said officers were given N95 masks and NARCAN (naloxone), an antidote to heroin, several months ago because of fentanyl in case they were exposed to the drug. A news release from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, even if a small amount of fentanyl is ingested or absorbed through the skin it can kill you.

Along with welfare checks, ECISD officers also have gone to food distribution locations provided by the district to ensure that social distancing is observed and to make sure things are flowing well.

Hiner said police also are conducting safety checks on the campuses and safety audits.

Safety audits are reportable every three years so Hiner said a list was built for officers to check campuses. The information is used for a district audit report, a checklist of safety related items for the schools.

Three to 4,000 Bearacades, door stops to prevent someone from getting into classrooms, have now been installed at all the schools. Now the department is working on non-classroom doorways.

Officers also are checking the district’s 1,700 to 1,800 cameras to make sure they have good visibility.

“You really can’t police out of your home,” Hiner said, “so we’re definitely in that critical employee bracket. All of our police officers are working. We’ve divvied that up and we’re waiting for whatever else comes.”