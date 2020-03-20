ECISD reduces office hours, posts curriculum resources

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, only employees deemed critical to making the daily operation of Ector County ISD will be working on site.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To help comply with government guidelines on social distancing, the public is being asked to call and make an appointment before visiting schools or offices.

“We will have very limited personnel on each campus, so if a parent needs to speak with someone at the school they need to call ahead just to make sure that our environment is appropriate,” Superintendent Scott Muri said. “We don’t want 20 people showing up at the same time. We are using the CDC guidelines and so we do not want more than 10 people gathered at a school at the same time, so please call ahead if you need to speak with someone at the school or you need resources.”

The administration office downtown will have the same hours. Muri said people don’t need to call ahead, but they do at the school level.

Curriculum resources have now been posted on the ECISD website. Muri said that went live Friday.

This includes digital resources for parents and students and ways for parents to work with their children.

Muri said it also includes social-emotional resources for parents and guardians about how to talk to their children.

“We’re excited to be able to roll that out for moms and dads,” Muri said.

He added that it will be updated regularly.

The district also was trying to contact every student in ECISD by the end of Friday. If someone has not been contacted by a teacher, Muri asked that they contact the school because it means the district or campus doesn’t have accurate contact information for them.

“We need that updated information,” he said.

On the school nutrition front, Muri said the district has provided more than 35,000 meals since Tuesday afternoon.

“That’s a lot of food, but the really good news is that we received permission from federal government to provide food for Saturday and Sunday. The way this works is when a student stops by to pick up lunch on Friday, we will give them breakfast and lunch for Saturday and breakfast and lunch for Sunday, so basically they get five meals for the price of one and the price of one is free,” Muri said.

This shows that there is a significant amount of need in the community, he acknowledged.

“Our cafeteria folks are having such a great time doing this. It’s the right thing to do and we’re thrilled to be able to do that,” Muri said.

Asked if remote education may cause some students to lose ground once school goes back into session, Muri said he has that fear.

“I can assure you and our parents and our community that we will do everything in our power to ensure that … we’re doing as much as we can to provide a quality educational experience given circumstances that we have. But because this is not ideal, none of this is ideal for anybody, I know that some of our kids are going to suffer. In fact, many of our kids may suffer because of this and that’s the hardest part of this entire situation is it’s going to affect our most fragile and vulnerable children,” Muri said.

“I think that’s why our teachers are right now so passionate about doing this right and well. It’s why our leaders are passionate about doing it right and well, but we’ve got to really partner with our parents and guardians because we simply do not have the kind of connection with kids that we have during the regular school year.”