Improvement plans, safety and security on ECISD agenda

The presentation includes a timeline for submissions on progress and reviews the process the district will go through for those schools, supplemental agenda material shows. The materials show the district will use the Effective Schools Framework.

“The Effective Schools Framework consists of a set of district commitments and, for schools, essential actions. District Commitments describe what local education agencies do to ensure that schools are set up for success. The Essential Actions describe what the most effective schools do to support powerful teaching and learning,” the Effective Schools Framework website stated.

Also on the agenda is a presentation on school safety, security and mental health and wellness.

Chief Operations Officer Patrick Young said controlled access and secure fencing were funded by the tax ratification election passed in November 2018. Young said installing controlled access at campuses will be wrapping up this semester and secure fencing was completed at the start of the school year at Ross, Reagan, Burnet, Sam Houston and Hays elementary schools.

Sidewalks were poured at some of them where they were needed, Young said.

Bearacades door stops have been distributed to all the secondary schools and some of the outlying elementaries that have longer response time. Young said the plan is to do all the elementary campuses in the future.

Young said the district has a safety and security committee that meets to review the safety and security plan, which is continually being revised.

He added that a lot of people don’t realize the ECISD Police Department has 29 officers, two k-9s and that each high school has four officers.

“A lot of people don’t realize the things we have in place, so I think will be reassuring to see what we do have,” Young said. “… Safety is everybody’s responsibility.”

Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent of student and school support, and Executive Director of Guidance and Counseling Nancy Vanley will talk about mental health.

Legislation passed in the last session requires a mental health component, but Syverson said the district already had components in place. ECISD offers telepsychiatry and has started trauma informed training.

“I think it’s an important part of the safety and security,” Syverson said of mental health. “We have to be prepared to respond, but we also want to stay ahead of some things, as well.”