  March 18, 2020

Midland College adjusts classes and services - Odessa American: Education

Midland College adjusts classes and services

Midland College

Posted: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 2:48 pm

Midland College adjusts classes and services

On Monday, Midland College (MC) will make a number of changes.

All locations will open on a limited basis; students and visitors are asked to make appointments. Please refer to www.midland.edu/directory for contact information for Midland College employees and departments. Many staff have access to video conferencing technology and will be able to offer assistance remotely.

Midland College will offer all lecture courses and most lab courses in an online environment. Students who have never taken an online course should refer to www.midland.edu/canvas.

Faculty is also available to assist. In addition to email communications, Midland College’s online course management system allows faculty to communicate with students via video conferencing methods.

Accreditation guidelines require some programs to maintain a percentage of face-to-face lab experiences. For these limited courses that must take place face-to-face, MC will follow appropriate safety, health and hygiene protocols.

Many college services will be offered online. Please refer to the top of the Midland College website (www.midland.edu) for more information about services offered as well as Continuing Education programs, GED® courses/testing and English as a Second Language courses.

For the safety of students, employees and visitors, communications should be limited to email or telephone as much as possible. Below is a list of email addresses for some frequently used MC services.

Midland College staff will monitor the college’s general Twitter and Facebook accounts daily. Students and others may use Midland College’s social media for questions/concerns.

Updates will also be posted on the Midland College website.

