First day a success for Christian Academy

Among the first days of school Monday was the opening of First Odessa Christian Academy at First Baptist Church.

Students were greeted with a red carpet, balloon arch and a chance to have their picture taken with the mascot, a lion.

Senior Pastor Byron McWilliams said the day began with a little more than 100 students in grades kindergarten through seventh grade. The head of school is Tyler Press and there are 13 teachers.

“We have two kindergarten classes and then we work up from there all the way through seventh grade,” McWilliams said. More classes were added during the summer because more were needed.

“It was the really the third, fourth and fifth grade that we had the gap in there,” McWilliams said.

He added that a lot of parents had children in kindergarten and first grade, for example, and wanted all their students in the same spot.

The school came together quickly.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing because God did this; no question because for us to have the vision, I believe, given to us to start this and then to really begin work on it after the first of the year and to see it become reality in just eight months is amazing. I think it’s totally a God thing,” McWilliams said.

Rose Macedo, the school secretary, said it was a lot of work getting to this point, “but well, well worth it.”

“It’s really exciting to see how excited everyone is to be here, especially the parents,” Macedo said.

School officials made an effort to make the day special.

“We wanted them to feel like this is a whole new experience, which it is. This is a new campus, new school. Everything’s just beginning for us so we wanted to make it extra special and we wanted to make everyone feel at home. It seemed like everyone was just really, really excited and just really surprised at how everything looked so awesome,” Macedo said.

Brooke Chambers, who is teaching fifth, sixth and seventh grade social studies, said the school is a group project. She taught at Bowie Middle School for 10 years and said her son is attending First Odessa Christian Academy.

“ … I couldn’t be happier about the education he’s about to get because I know that every certified teacher in this building has taught for many years. We’re all not just about the actual teaching, but the Christian side of it which we cannot get in public education,” Chambers said.

It was the Christian aspect that drew her to First Odessa Christian Academy.

“And the fact that there were so many other things besides the teaching of the basic subjects — the idea that they get to learn how to be decent, moral children. We build character and I wanted that for my son as (well as to) be a part of teaching it,” Chambers added.

Sydney Lyle, a parent, said she and her family are members of First Baptist and her two youngest children attend the child development center. She said the attraction is that it’s faith-centered and Christ-based. Additionally, all her children will be in one place.

For Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri, the day found him making quick stops at campuses around the district. By the time he got to Blackshear Magnet Elementary sometime after 8 a.m., it was already his third stop.

“We started the day in transportation, hopped on a bus — the yellow chariot took us to school. We picked up a bunch of my friends along the way — a bunch of elementary kids, stopped at school No. 1, Dowling Elementary School; had a good time there; saw a bunch of fifth graders. I saw a bunch of the teachers that were picking up kids; saw the City of Odessa police officers making sure that people were driving safely through the school zone; and then we hopped in a car and came here to Blackshear Elementary. We’ve got many more schools on the agenda for today,” Muri said.

He added that he hoped to hit double digits (10) by the end of Monday.

“I’m going to be out and about all week, so lots of schools to visit this week,” Muri said.

His message Monday was one of welcome for students and teachers and some light conversation. His task is to make sure things are going well.

“Today is the first day of school and I want every kid to have a really great day, so making sure that we’ve done everything we can as an organization to accommodate our kids, making sure we have teachers in our classrooms, making sure that our buses are on time, making sure that we have lunch and breakfast ready for our kids, making sure that the buildings are cool, making sure that supplies and materials are in place; just looking to make sure that the organization is well prepared for the kids on this first day,” Muri said.

Muri added that there was a lot of energy and excitement in the air.

He got to ride in a new school bus purchased with proceeds from the tax ratification election passed by voters in November 2018.

“They’re all equipped with seatbelts and so I got to help those kids on the bus and help several of them put those seatbelts on for the first time so it was a lot of fun I enjoyed that experience,” Muri said.

He added that this is by no means his last foray into the district’s 43 campuses. Muri said he sees this as part of his role as superintendent.

“People will see me in classrooms and in schools a lot. … We commit a high quality academic experience to our kids and my opportunity on regular basis is to make sure that’s happening; make sure that our principals receive the kind of support that they need; and make sure that our teachers are supported and well resourced; talking to our kids making sure that their experiences are what they anticipate; making sure that we’re meeting their needs,” Muri said.

“I’ll be in schools on a regular basis,” he added.

He noted that the best part of his day is being on a campus. His goal is to look, listen, learn and absorb.

“… Once I finish that process, we as a system will continue the strategic planning process and then we’ll finish that throughout the fall. At some point this winter, we plan to release our strategic plan. (That) will kind of define our goals for our organization, but today the goal is to make sure that every kid has a really great first day of school and the same thing with day two and day three,” Muri said.