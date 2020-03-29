Higher ed board a resource for colleges, universities

Coronavirus has already had a significant impact on colleges and universities, as well as the state and national economy, Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said in a phone interview.

Keller said the role of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has been to serve as a resource to colleges and universities statewide. He said they are working closely with the governor’s office and other agencies to make sure they have maximum flexibility on rules and regulations so they can adapt to the crisis when they need to shift calendars and put courses online.

University of Texas Permian Basin and Odessa College have moved their classes online. In a March 24 news conference with other educators and community leaders, OC President Gregory Williams said there are some labs being offered in person, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being practiced.

UTPB and OC are closed to the public and many employees are working from home. The Learning Resource Center is open, but it is limiting capacity, practicing social distancing, screening questions and conducting temperature checks. For more information, contact the LRC at 335-6240.

He added that the coordinating board also is working with the Texas Education Agency on dual credit offerings. There are hundreds of thousands of students enrolled in high school and college courses simultaneously, he said, and there may be different schedules and challenges to navigate.

“So we’re working with TEA and the institutions to develop a coordinated response,” Keller said.

The full impact on higher education funding remains to be seen, he said, but there will be implications for funding as the crisis impacts the economy.

“At the same time, it’s important to point out that when there (have) been past economic downturns enrollment increases. Right now state institutions higher ed are all focused on responding to the crisis, but as we start to turn the corner higher education institutions will play critical roles in providing Texans with opportunities to upskill, reskill and gain credentials of value that will help drive the recovery of the Texas economy. This is something we were already working on prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be an even higher priority moving forward,” Keller said.

He said the transition to online courses has been very fast. Many institutions were on spring break the last couple of weeks and institutions used that time for planning and gearing up to transition to online courses.

“Of course, there are some kinds of offerings that it’s difficult, or not possible, to deliver online so we’re working with institutions as they find creative ways” to deliver instruction, Keller said.

He added that there are some that have continued with in-person instruction for certain hands-on courses to finish out the semester.

“I think we’ve been working on different aspects for a while. Of course, no one could have anticipated the scale of this crisis and what the impact might have been for institutions. It’s been inspiring how quickly the institutions have responded, the colleges and the universities to be able to keep their students, their faculty, their staff safe, maintain critical operations and essential functions and ensure continuity,” Keller said.

He noted that it’s hard to predict when normal operations will resume.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely, working closely with the governor’s office, other agencies and the institutions to make sure that we can collect and share the most current information we have,” Keller said.

“We’re in constant contact with college and university leaders. (We’re) all working together to find innovative, effective solutions to keep the campuses safe and continue to be part of the broader solution to help keep Texas safe. That’s one of the points that I would stress is that there’s very good and close collaboration across the agencies with other institutions. Of course, this is enormously disruptive and challenging for everyone, but folks are coming together to help Texas students,” he added.