  • March 29, 2020

ECISD to close buildings, set up help desk - Odessa American: Education

ECISD to close buildings, set up help desk

Posted: Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:15 am

ECISD to close buildings, set up help desk By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Starting Monday, Ector County ISD’s buildings will be closed to the public but accessible by phone.

The public may contact the district by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Superintendent Scott Muri said in an interview Friday.

“Parents may still pick up packets and technology, but we will deliver those outside of the building. We actually deliver those at the entrance to the schools,” Muri said.

If people need materials, or need to meet with someone Muri said they will work through what that looks like, “but in general we are closed to the public.”

“It’s important that if parents need anything at all that they still reach out by telephone,” he stressed.

Also starting Monday, the district will launch a remote learning technology help desk “because we’ve recognized that some of our parents and kids are struggling with some of the digital content — whether it’s (that) they don’t know their password, or they’re having some issues with a web browser they may be using, or other technical issues.”

“In addition, we have provided technology to our students. They are now checking technology devices out from school and we need to be able to provide technical support and assistance, so starting Monday morning we will launch a help desk. It will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the telephone number for that help desk is 432-456-0013,” Muri said.

He added that it will be staffed by ECISD technicians.

The meal service program also will be undergoing some changes.

Serving hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents may pick up breakfast and lunch during those hours. The child still has to be present.

“In addition, we’re making an adjustment to some of the serving locations. We have four of our locations that we’re going to be closing because they are just not very busy and then we’re opening two new locations. So we would encourage all of our parents to visit the ECISD website to ensure that their locations are open,” Muri said.

ECISD will close George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Hays and Reagan elementary schools and Lamar Early Education Center.

They will open the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department and the South Ector Volunteer Fire Department.

Additionally, ECISD hosted a Facebook live conversation Friday on the ECISD Facebook page.

Muri said they will provide general updates and answer questions.

“We hope so we’re going to do it again next week. We want to feature some teachers, principals and counselors so that moms and dads can talk directly to teachers, principals and counselors and ask them questions, as well. We hope to continue to do this on a regular basis as we … better understand the needs of our community and we want to put the people in front of them that they would like to chat with, so we look forward to hosting several more of those opportunities,” Muri added.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

