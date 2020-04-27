IDEA Permian Basin to host virtual job fair

IDEA Public Schools – Permian Basin will host a virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to offer candidates a chance to meet one-on-one with IDEA leaders in a Q&A session with a goal of filling positions including teacher, co-teacher, social worker or social counselor, speech language pathologist, licensed specialist in school psychology, and teaching resident.

IDEA Public Schools – Permian Basin will open in August 2020 and serve students in Midland and at its first local campus - IDEA Travis Academy.

Available positions can be found at bit.ly/IDEAPBjobs. IDEA Permian Basin offers unique benefits for candidates willing to relocate to the region. At the virtual event, candidates will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with IDEA leaders in a question and answer session.

Those interested can RSVP at bit.ly/IDEAPBcareerfair.

IDEA Permian Basin Virtual Job Fair will be held on Zoom.

The meeting link is: https://zoom.us/j/93504816673

The meeting password is: 1YLHqS

For more information, contact Francesca Johnson at francesca.johnson@ideapublicschools.org or (432) 230-8666.