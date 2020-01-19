New superintendent takes reins at Kermit

KERMIT Growing up in Mission, new Kermit Independent School District Superintendent Joe Lopez never thought he would go into education. He thought he would become a lawyer.

He attended college at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Lopez said he had been recruited for a football scholarship, but when he got there and saw the size of the players, they were a lot bigger than he was.

“I made the next best decision and I walked on to their basketball team, so I played two years as a walk-on, then I placed an emphasis on my studies in preparation for law school. I attended one semester of law school and had the opportunity to return, or decide to go a different route. After meeting with my pastor down in Mission, he was very kind to share with me that he never saw me as an attorney and had I thought about going into education. So as I shared with the Kermit board of trustees, going into education was the best decision I ever made. I love every single moment of it. I love working with our students, working with parents, working with staff and making great things happen together,” Lopez said.

Lopez earned a double degree in political science and public management with a minor in English from Lindenwood, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Houston Baptist University, and is currently working on a doctorate in educational administration through Capella University.

Lopez started in Kermit in December 2019 and is in his 20th year in education. He replaces Denise Shetter. Shetter said in a Facebook message that she retired from superintendency and now works for a nonprofit.

“I had never thought about education before that. I’m just blessed that the seed was planted. I believe that I found my true calling, which is being an educator,” Lopez said.

He was previously superintendent at Taft ISD, which has about 1,000 students. Kermit has approximately 1,500 students.

Lopez said he moved Taft from a district that was struggling to a B rated district under the Texas Education Agency’s A through F rating system. He was just starting his fifth year at Taft.

“I realized that this (Kermit) might be a great opportunity. When I did my research and homework on the community of Kermit, I saw that it was very family oriented, down home and I knew that I wanted to continue serving in a rural district, so that’s why I selected Kermit,” Lopez said.

Before taking on the Taft superintendent’s position, Lopez was executive director for state and federal programs at Mission Consolidated Independent School District, which had approximately 15,500 students. He oversaw 24 campuses, worked with 24 administrators and had an operating budget of close to $10 million.

Along with his top administrative positions, Lopez has been a high school principal, elementary principal, middle school assistant principal and eighth-grade literature teacher.

On a recent Monday, it was the day before Lopez was going to kick off a principal for a day program in Kermit.

“This allows a local community member or business person to come in and serve at each of the campuses so that they can see the great things that are happening in Kermit ISD. But at the same time, it gives them a true feeling of what is taking place in our schools and it helps build those partnerships with the community,” Lopez said.

“They’ll start the day at 7:30 a.m. in the morning and they’ll be in district until 3:30. They’ll follow the same schedule that a principal would follow and the idea behind that is that it gives them a bird’s-eye view of everything that goes on in school from meeting with parents, to meeting with students, to lunch duty and working with staff,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to bring community and business leaders into the schools. It really goes along with my concept of leadership of having an open-door policy, being transparent and really showcasing the great things that are happening within our school district and community.”

He also is starting a robotics program at all three campuses. The district hosted a Texas Computer Education Association, or TCEA, robotics competition Saturday. Teams from the elementary, middle and high schools were fielded and went against campuses from around the area.

“We’re excited about this opportunity for our students. We believe it’s going to open up many more doors. We believe in fine arts. We believe in athletics. We believe in our academics, but we also know it’s about providing our students with the opportunities to find their niche …,” Lopez said.

Kermit was rated a D in state accountability ratings, so Lopez is intent on improvement.

“We are creating a high sense of urgency,” he said. “We also have a high set of expectations …”

He said it goes back to monitoring the different levels students are academically, assessing their needs and helping staff and team members understand the data and what it’s telling them.

It also means supporting the staff and teachers and making sure they have the resources and curriculum they need.

Kermit has 66 to 70 percent economically disadvantaged students, but his previous district was at 90 percent.

“First and foremost, we want to make sure that we are succeeding academically so we want to make sure that we’ve got the systems, the procedures, the progress monitoring in place so that each student can be successful. Second to that, we want to continue to build community partnerships and I believe you do that by not only encouraging community members and parents to come and be active in the schools, but it also starts at the top with myself as superintendent of schools being available,” Lopez said. “Right now, I’m part of the Rotary Club. I’m also part of the Lions Club and I plan to be actively involved with the city, in how the school district can lend a hand and work hand in hand so there’s a strong partnership.”

He added that there may also be opportunities to work with other area districts.

Staffing has not been as much of a challenge for Kermit as some other districts. The district has a total staff of about 250 people, but they were short about four teachers as of Jan. 13.

“I know that when I arrived here in Kermit there were some vacancies that we still had, but within the first week we were able to fill about two of those positions so we are going to continue with our recruitment statewide,” Lopez said. “In the past, I think school districts might have found themselves kind of constrained to the area, but I know that there are educators in other parts of the state that are willing to relocate, willing to establish long-term roots. Really, it’s just a matter of us being able to go out there and find them and look for those educators that are willing to come in and make a difference for our kids.”

The cost of living also has been an issue in bringing people to the area.

“Some of the steps that our school district has taken in the past and we’re going to continue to promote is we are establishing housing for our staff. We’re also trying to stay competitive with our salaries, also having signing bonuses for those individuals that are willing to relocate and then our district does do a match into a 401 (K). We have found that these methods have been successful in the past, but we know that we’re going to continue to tweak and modify them as the market continues to change,” Lopez said.

As for housing, he said KISD recently had an opportunity to purchase some housing that was placed on property. He said some trailer homes also are being modified for family housing.

“… I can see that continue to expand in the years to come,” Lopez said.

There are several events planned for students to make sure students are college, career and military ready.

For safety, he also is considering creating a police force for KISD.

“… In speaking with our board of trustees, we are looking at possibly establishing our own police force within the next six to 12 months so we feel that safety and security is a priority for our community and for our students and our board of trustees plans to be proactive in helping to accomplish this goal,” Lopez said.

He and his wife, Michele, have four children, two of which will be attending Kermit Elementary in the fall.

Herman Rodriguez was on the board of trustees at Taft ISD for more than six years.

“Right off the bat we pretty much knew he was going to be one of the people we’re seriously going to look at,” Rodriguez said.

He added that Lopez was a good fit for Taft because he was young and smart and had a good track record. Rodriguez said people took to him right away.

“… We were sad to see Mr. Lopez leave. He was good for the community. He was doing good things for Taft. They were really heading in a good way. He had started and created programs in the school district that were really coming through. He had started a robotics program,” Rodriguez said.

Coding for computers also was offered and it really took off.

He also was a leader for the district and the region in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“He’s a man of action …,” Rodriguez said.