WWI lecture at MC

Midland College has scheduled a World War I lecture presentation by members of the MC faculty at noon Thursday.

This week’s presentation will be a WWI overview. The lecture will be held on the first floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center. A complimentary light lunch will be provided.

The exhibit is entitled World War I: Lessons and Legacies and is provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission. It will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield, Midland.