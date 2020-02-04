  • February 4, 2020

WWI lecture at MC - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

WWI lecture at MC

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 3:22 pm

WWI lecture at MC Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Midland College has scheduled a World War I lecture presentation by members of the MC faculty at noon Thursday.

This week’s presentation will be a WWI overview. The lecture will be held on the first floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center. A complimentary light lunch will be provided.

The exhibit is entitled World War I: Lessons and Legacies and is provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission. It will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield, Midland.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 3:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
36°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: NE at 19mph
Feels Like: 26°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 25°
Rain and snow, windy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 35°/Low 19°
Snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens.

thursday

weather
High 51°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]