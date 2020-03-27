Meal service hours expanded, Handle With Care starts

Meal service improvements and a new program aimed at helping some of the most vulnerable students in the district are being implemented as Ector County ISD continues to try to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, meals will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. five days a week and breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time. The district had been offering breakfast and lunch separately during different hours.

“And then on Friday, they’ll pick up not only meals for Friday, but they’ll pick up Saturday’s and Sunday’s as well and that all starts on Monday,” ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said. He added that the child still has to be present.

A new program called Handle With Care started Thursday.

“We recognize that there is quite a bit of trauma and stress happening in our community and so we are working closely with all of our law enforcement agencies — police, sheriff’s department and DPS. We worked with them to develop a program in which, if they are involved in an incident that incorporates a child in ECISD, then they’re going to notify us if they feel that that child needs a little bit of follow up. Perhaps that child is dealing with stress, or trauma, or that they notice that the family unit may be stressed in general, they’re going to let us know and we’re going to provide follow-up counseling support to that particular family,” Muri said.

For the last couple of weeks, Muri said he has been conducting an afternoon leadership call with all the leaders, principals, directors and assistant superintendents in ECISD.

“… Today during that video conference, we were joined by the commissioner of education Mike Morath. We have 1,200 districts in the state of Texas and he chose us today (Thursday) to come and visit, so we were really pleased about that. He offered words of encouragement. He talked about the good work that our leaders are doing. He was very impressed with the quality of education that is happening in our virtual world. He commended our teachers and leaders for just making this huge transition between school the way it was three weeks ago and school that’s happening today,” Muri said.

He added that Morath also provided a “great deal of comfort to our leaders and encouragement because the work is really hard right now and so we were honored to have him as a part of our meeting today.”