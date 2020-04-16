Rankin High School to celebrate seniors with drive-up ceremony on Friday

The coronavirus pandemic has changed all that by closing schools and moving to virtual learning.

Schools across the Permian Basin have been affected by this change, but it’s also brought a chance to get creative with celebrating the seniors.

Case in point: Rankin High School is celebrating its seniors Friday at Red Devil Stadium for a drive-up ceremony to pick up their caps and gowns.

The plan, according to high school Principal Adrian Gallardo, is to have the seniors line up in their cars and pick up their regalia from their vehicles. Parents and the community will also line up facing the railroad tracks by the stadium to watch and will celebrate by honking horns or flashing lights.

“We’ve seen some schools deliver them (cap and gown) in the parking lots,” Gallardo said. “We wanted to try and do something a little bit different for them to show that we care and make everything as special as we can during this time.”

There are a total of 16 seniors in the Class of 2020 at Rankin this year and Gallardo understands that pulling off something like this is easier at a small school.

He added that what made this even more special was that it was a complete surprise to the seniors up until Tuesday when the plan was announced.

“We wanted to make it a surprise for the kids,” he said. “I emailed all the seniors last week to see how many would be available Friday night and waited until (Tuesday) to announce what it was for.”

Senior recognitions are also going virtual just over 30 miles up the road in Crane.

The class of 81 seniors are being recognized on the school’s Facebook page as part of a senior spotlight with a photo, how long they’ve attended school in Crane as well as plans for the future.

It was a new way for high school counselor Susan Lowery to give the students a chance to shine even if they’re not all together.

“We’re doing it because we know they’re missing out on so much at the end of the year. We just want to be able to give them some extra recognition right now,” Lowery said. “We all feel like that this is real important because a lot of their year was taken from them and cut short.”

Part of that recognition at Crane normally includes a march through the elementary and middle schools in their caps and gowns, as well as an end of the year concert with the school’s marching band.

With those events on hold and perhaps not happening at all, the next step is to come up with a plan as to when graduation might happen.

Lowery said that she told the seniors that a decision has not been made on whether graduation will be virtual or postponed a later date but hopes to have one in a few weeks.

She added that the seniors have handled the circumstances well, which is something that Gallardo echoed about the students at Rankin.

“We’re really proud of how the kids have handled everything,” Gallardo said. “They’ve had to take on the responsibility for their work a lot more and hold themselves accountable.

“We have incentives for progress in their classes and a lot of them have met those goals. We’re really proud of them.”