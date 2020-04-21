ECISD starts ECISD@HOME

With schools closed for the remainder of the year, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the district continues to make improvements to its remote learning resources.

The latest is the result of feedback from parents and students.

“Our website for remote learning received a pretty significant upgrade today (Monday) so parents and kids that accessed week five, which started today, will notice a different look and feel on our parent portal and that’s really a result of feedback from moms and dads and kids that have been using the environment for the first four weeks. Those suggestions have allowed us to continue to improve,” Muri said.

ECISD also launched ECISD@HOME on the CW and Telemundo networks Monday. It is on at noon on Telemundo and 1 p.m. on the CW.

“We will have programming five days a week. Monday’s programming will always focus on parents and guidance and wisdom for parents as we deal with this remote learning situation,” Muri said in a phone interview Monday. “On Tuesday, we focus on our pre-k students; Wednesday, on elementary; Thursday on middle school; and Friday our high school students have the focus.”

“We encourage people to either watch that live, or record that to watch at a later time. That programming is all developed by ECISD employees and we’re excited to be able to do that and offer that as another way to continue the learning process of our students,” he added.

Muri said the district has not gotten feedback yet, but there is a way to offer input.

“At the end of each one hour segment, we have a QR code that we post in that environment and so we encourage people to use that QR code to provide feedback. … We’ll be monitoring all of our channels for feedback, but so far nothing. Today was Day 1. We hope that folks will tell us if they enjoyed it, if it was meaningful to them and also looking for ways to improve,” Muri said.

“The feedback we have gotten is really from those teachers and others that watched the videos that their colleagues created, so there’s a little bit of learning taking place from teacher to teacher and administrator to administrator as they watch what other people have developed. That will help make the programming better and better every single day. That’s good feedback,” he added.

The programs are recorded in advance and Muri said district personnel have been working on them for weeks and the content is submitted to the TV stations in advance.

Muri wanted to remind people of Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement April 17 that schools would remain closed for the rest of the year. For ECISD, the last day of school is May 21 and remote learning will continue through that day.

On virtual graduation, Muri said principals are in the process of putting together a letter about graduation to the families they serve.

“… Families should expect that letter this week. It goes to all seniors and their families to talk about virtual graduation and some of the other things we’re doing, as well, to honor and recognize our seniors,” he added.

As for child care for the medical community, Muri said the team was on a conference call with the governor’s office Monday afternoon to get the latest information.

“… We’re much closer, but we’re still not there yet. It’s been quite a challenge,” Muri said.

He added that people in the health care community are asking about it, “which makes it even more frustrating because they need it and we know that.”

For technology help, call 456-0013 and for the student and family support line, call 456-HELP (4357).